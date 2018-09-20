Easley man pleads to murder for hire

Travis Dale Brady Travis Dale Brady

EASLEY — An Easley man faces 10 years in prison after he pled guilty to a murder-for-hire charge in federal court on Monday.

United States Attorney Sherri Lydon stated that 35-year-old Travis Dale Brady, pled guilty in federal court in Greenville on the charge — a violation of Title 18, United States Code, Section 1958.

United States District Judge Bruce H. Hendricks accepted the plea and will impose sentence after she has reviewed the presentence report which will be prepared by the U.S. Probation Office, Lydon said.

According to court records, Brady made comments about wanting to “blow up a local business as revenge for his firing after a disagreement with fellow employees who are of a different race.”

The FBI was notified by a concerned person with knowledge of Brady’s intent and initiated an undercover investigation.

In the course of the investigation, an undercover FBI agent was able to make contact with Brady, they said.

“During the investigation, it became clear Brady wanted to buy a bomb from the undercover FBI agent to be used to kill two of Brady’s former co-employees at their residence,” they said. “In March of 2018, Brady maintained contact with the undercover FBI employee and his goal to obtain a bomb and deliver it to the intended residence became a more formal plan.”

Evidence presented at the hearing established Brady had asked the undercover FBI employee about the radius of the anticipated bomb blast on the residence.

Brady then informed the undercover FBI employee that he wanted the two targets exterminated, they said.

According to the plea, Brady later paid $100, believing an explosive device would be placed in the mail for delivery to its intended target(s).

Bready was arrested on federal charges on March 16, 2018 and has remained in custody since his arrest, authorities said.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation investigated the case.

Assistant United States Attorney Max Cauthen in the Greenville U.S. Attorney’s Office is prosecuting the case. records state.

By Kasie Strickland kstrickland@championcarolinas.com

Reach Kasie Strickland at 864-855-0355.

