Changes coming to Fire Station no. 1

EASLEY — The improperly noticed special called Easley City Council meeting originally held Sept. 21 was re-held in accordance with state laws on Friday morning at Easley City Hall.

The previous meeting was invalidated after it was discovered the City failed to provide adequate public notice when they missed the 24-hour notice deadline by 1:45 mins.

The Sept. 28 meeting was called to order just after 8 a.m. by Larry Bagwell and began with the first reading of an ordinance to purchase a property on Folger Avenue — commonly referred to as “the silos” — for $80,000.

City Administrator Steven Steese stated while the City had previously considered purchasing the property with the intent of demolishing the buildings — that was no longer the case.

Instead, the area is now being looked at to be developed into a commercial property.

“We’re looking at highlighting them now,” said Steese. “We want people to know when they see the silos, they’re in Easley.”

City Planner Blake Shelton stated at a recent Greater Easley Chamber of Commerce event he envisioned the silos becoming a focal point in the soon-to-be re-vamped West side of town.

“I want people wanting to put their businesses in our ‘artsy West Side,’” he said. “Even if we don’t have one yet. Greenville doesn’t have the corner market on trendy neighborhoods — there’s no reason we can’t have that in Easley too.”

The ordinance passed, all in favor.

But the big ticket of the day was a resolution to spend $260,000 to buy a house adjacent to the Easley Fire Station on Pendleton Street.

The property, at 1093 S. Pendleton Street, is needed to expand the current Fire Station no. 1 by adding another bay and moving the administration’s current offices from Pope Field Road to Pendleton Street.

City officials stated without the purchase of the property, the station’s renovations will cost “much more” as they would have to adjust construction plans from what is essentially an addition — to an entire demolition/renovation.

The renovations would also include new signage to address the concerns of traffic frequently blocking the station’s entrances when the department needs to leave on a call.

According to public records, the home was built in 1920 and currently appraises for approximately $145,000 — over $115,000 less than what the city agreed to pay for it during the meeting.

“It’s worth noting the property wasn’t listed as ‘for sale,’” said Mayor Bagwell. “We approached the homeowner and the cost is what we estimated it would cost for him to buy a new home.”

