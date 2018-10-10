Easley woman arrested for drug trafficking

Pamela Snapp Richards Pamela Snapp Richards Richards is being held without bond. Richards is being held without bond.

EASLEY — The Pickens County Sheriff’s Office has arrested an Easley woman following an investigation into drug sales from her residence, according to PCSO Chief Deputy Creed Hashe.

The investigation stemmed from an undercover operation conducted by the Sheriff’s Office following leads that the female resident was selling narcotics, he said.

“On Thursday, Oct. 4, 2018, a search warrant was executed at the residence in the Easley community of Pickens County at which time 7.2 grams of Heroin and 58.5 grams of Methamphetamine were recovered from the residence,” said Hashe. “Drug paraphernalia along with a pistol that was later determined to have been stolen from Greenville County was also recovered from the home.”

Pamela Snapp Richards is currently detained in the Pickens County Detention Center.

Bond was denied.

The 59-year-old is charged with Trafficking in Methamphetamine, Possession of a Weapon during a Violent Crime, Possession of Stolen Pistol, and two counts of Trafficking in Heroin.

Pamela Snapp Richards https://www.sentinelprogress.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/web1_pcso1.jpg Pamela Snapp Richards Courtesy photo Richards is being held without bond. https://www.sentinelprogress.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/web1_pcso2.jpg Richards is being held without bond. Courtesy photo

By Kasie Strickland kstrickland@championcarolinas.com

Reach Kasie Strickland at 864-855-0355.

Reach Kasie Strickland at 864-855-0355.