Glow Run a success

LIBERTY — Pickens County Meals on Wheels (PCMOW) held a successful second annual 5K Glow Run fundraiser on Saturday, Oct. 13 in downtown Liberty raising $5,500.

“This will enable PCMOW to provide 1100 meals to our homebound seniors in Pickens County,” said Kim Valentin with the organization. “We would like to thank everyone who came out to support PCMOW and our sponsors.”

Valentin said they kicked off the night offering glow in the dark face painting, glow accessories for purchase and then rolled right into their Glow Attire competition.

The 5K race ran throughout downtown Liberty promptly at 7:30 p.m. with 115 registered runners, she said.

Third Place Female winner Monica Masters 26:38, Second Place Female winner Katlyn Swords 26:20 and First Place Female winner Grace Newman 23:17. Third Place Male winner Colton Keasler 20:31, Second Place Male winner Joseph Landry 19:51, First Place Male winner Isaac Esuary 19:50.

Valentin said participants also made good use of their Glow in the Dark Selfie Booth after the race and that photos can be seen on PCMOW’s Facebook page.

Sponsors for the 2018 5K Glow Race included: Jock White Collision, MetroCon, Complete Heat & Air, Holtzclaw Custom Memorials, Liberty Mortuary, First Citizens Bank of Easley & Liberty, Baptist Easley Hospital, American Storage Group, Sweet Tokens Bakery, PS Chiropractic, Walmart of Pickens, Liberty Family Pharmacy, Save-A-Lot of Pickens, Academy Sports, Edward Jones, Bee Well Honey, American National Insurance and Ingles of Liberty.

But it’s not all fun and games, the organization if finding itself in need of additional volunteer delivery drivers.

“Home delivered meals are crucial to helping people maintain their nutritional health, feel connected in the community and continue living safely in their own homes,” said Valentin. “Each delivery provides a nutritious meal, a friendly visit and a safety check. As of today, PCMOW needs more delivery volunteers to continue to our mission. What you may not know is how impactful the moments of contact between the volunteers and the recipient can be.”

She said for many seniors, the volunteer who drops off their meal is the only person they will see that day.

“The delivery is not only about nourishment but a valuable moment of human connection,” said Valentin. “And in turn, it’s those moments of human connection that make volunteering so rewarding. We at PCMOW try to accommodate all volunteers who want to participate in this program whether it be once a week or once a month.”

PCMOW states delivery hours start at between 11 a.m. and Noon each week day. Routes consist of 7-12 meals and time invested is typically 1- 1/12 hour from start to finish.

“We transport meals to Rock Springs Church in Easley and Save-A-Lot in Pickens to make it easier for deliveries in those areas,” said Valentin. “We also have a pick up at the McKissick Center in Liberty, home of PCMOW. If you are interested in volunteering contact us at 864-855-3770 or email Shelly@pcmow.org.”

