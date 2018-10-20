District ACT scores improve

ACT results. ACT results.

PICKENS COUNTY — ACT scores for the class of 2018 have been released, showing students in the School District of Pickens County have outperformed state averages.

According to the released results, the average composite score for Pickens County’s class of 2018 was 19.2, which is higher than the South Carolina all-student average of 18.3, the South Carolina public school average of 18 and SDPC’s 2017 average of 19.1.

Pickens County students also scored higher than state averages in each of the four sections of the test: English, Math, Reading and Science.

SDPC’s scores ranked seventh among traditional public school districts in S.C. — an improvement from last year’s rank of tenth.

The class of 2018 is the third class for which the ACT was administered to all students, which means that the college-readiness assessment was taken both by students who intended to attend college and those who did not, said SDPC Information Specialist John Eby.

“Not only was our district well above the state average, each of our four high schools performed above the state average as well, which speaks to the consistency of quality education students receive across our district,” said Sharon Huff, SDPC’s assistant superintendent of Instruction. “College admissions are a competitive process, and the ACT is above all a college-readiness exam. Our students continue to show that they graduate from our schools with a competitive advantage for their future education.”

Out of more than 230 high schools in South Carolina, all four of SDPC’s high schools were in the top 70 in composite scores.

Daniel High School led the way among Pickens County schools with a composite score of 20.8 followed by Easley High School with 18.8, Pickens High School with 18.5 and Liberty High School with 18.5.

