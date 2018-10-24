30 injured in floor collapse

As students danced and jumped, several were later quoted as saying they felt something strange under their feet. Seconds later, the floor gave way, dumping party attendees into a free fall and landing in a pile of bodies in the basement. As students danced and jumped, several were later quoted as saying they felt something strange under their feet. Seconds later, the floor gave way, dumping party attendees into a free fall and landing in a pile of bodies in the basement. EMS transported 23 attendees to local hospitals, while seven others arrived via “personal transportation,” according to a statement from Clemson University. EMS transported 23 attendees to local hospitals, while seven others arrived via “personal transportation,” according to a statement from Clemson University.

CLEMSON — Officials say three people remain in the hospital after a floor collapsed at a Homecoming party attended by Clemson University students on Sunday. Reports stated 30 people were injured in the incident that made national headlines.

A university spokesperson said Clemson Kappa Alpha Psi hosted the party — an annual event occurring around homecoming. But nothing like this had ever happened before.

As students danced and jumped, several were later quoted as saying they felt something strange under their feet. Seconds later, the floor gave way, dumping party attendees into a free fall and landing in a pile of bodies in the basement.

“You could hear the floor about to go through, kind of,” said Jeremy Tester, who was at the party, “but nobody thought it was going to happen. They just kept going.”

Clemson police and fire departments and emergency medical services were called to The Woodlands of Clemson on Old Greenville Highway at 12:30 a.m. and began pulling people to safety.

Injuries ranged from cuts and scratches to broken bones and lacerations, a university spokesperson said. None of the injuries are believed to be life-threatening although three people remain hospitalized as of Tuesday afternoon.

EMS transported 23 attendees to local hospitals, while seven others arrived via “personal transportation,” according to a statement from Clemson University.

No individuals were trapped during the collapse, Clemson Police Chief Jimmy Dixon said. “We’re just thankful that it was not any worse than it was,” he said.

In a statement on Sunday, the university said it was working to identify Clemson students involved and to notify any other institutions whose students attended.

“The University will continue to do everything it can to help and support our students who were affected by this terrible situation, as well as their families and friends,” campus President Jim Clements said in the statement.

Provost Bob Jones said the university’s faculty had been asked “to exercise some flexibility in attendance policies for those students who were involved in this traumatic event.”

Cell phone video from the party shows the moment the floor collapses — instantly turning a night of celebration into one of horror.

According to Todd Steadman, director of the city of Clemson’s planing and codes department, the posted occupancy for the upstairs of the building, which was built in 2004, is 135.

Security camera footage will be reviewed to determine what the occupancy was at the time of the floor collapse, he said.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.

https://www.sentinelprogress.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/web1_clem1-1.jpg Courtesy photo https://www.sentinelprogress.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/web1_clem2-2.jpg Courtesy photo

Three remain hospitalized days after the Homecoming incident

By Kasie Strickland kstrickland@championcarolinas.com

Reach Kasie Strickland at 864-855-0355.

