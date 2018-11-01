FBI raids pain management clinic

Federal agents were at Pain Management Associates offices in Easley, Greenville and Spartanburg. Federal agents were at Pain Management Associates offices in Easley, Greenville and Spartanburg.

EASLEY — The Federal Bureau of Investigation confirmed on Tuesday several pain management facilities in the Upstate were under investigation, including Pain Management Associates in Easley.

In June 2018, Dr. Blake Leche and physician’s assistant Amanda Leche — both of Pain Management Associates — were charged with Conspiring to Dispense Prescriptions for Hydrocodone and Oxycodone but the FBI refused to state whether or not Tuesday’s raid was a continuation of that case.

As of Tuesday, Dr. Leche is still listed on the Pain Management Associates’ company website as a provider.

The information states Leche graduated in 1998 with a BS in Biomedical Science from Texas A&M before attending University of Texas Medical School, graduating in 2002.

He is certified by the American Board of Anesthesiology and serves Pain Management Associates’ Anderson, Spartanburg and Greenville locations it states.

Amanda Leche is not listed on the company’s website.

The FBI, in conjunction with the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) and U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS), stated “several” agents were at Pain Management Associates offices in Easley, Greenville and Spartanburg interviewing employees, seizing evidence and searching paperwork.

Pain Management Associates currently has 15 locations in the Tri-state area including four in Upstate S.C., and two in Western N.C., the company’s profile reads.

They state the company specializes in medical pain management, interventional pain management and rehabilitation for pain management while also offering non-surgical methods to relieve spine and extremity pain.

Their company headquarters are listed as Easley, S.C.

https://www.sentinelprogress.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/11/web1_logo-PMA.jpg Federal agents were at Pain Management Associates offices in Easley, Greenville and Spartanburg. https://www.sentinelprogress.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/11/web1_pain1.jpg Federal agents were at Pain Management Associates offices in Easley, Greenville and Spartanburg. Courtesy photo https://www.sentinelprogress.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/11/web1_FBI.jpg Courtesy photo

Federal agencies raided Upstate clinics on Tuesday

By Kasie Strickland kstrickland@cmpapers.com

Reach Kasie Strickland at 864-855-0355.

Reach Kasie Strickland at 864-855-0355.