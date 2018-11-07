NJROTC wins big

With a combination of finishing times, Easley’s team brought home a first place trophy from the Yellow course, second place trophy on the Orange course and a third place trophy overall. With a combination of finishing times, Easley’s team brought home a first place trophy from the Yellow course, second place trophy on the Orange course and a third place trophy overall.

EASLEY — Easley High School Navy Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps (NJROTC) competed in their first orienteering meet on Nov. 3, 2018 held at Kings Mountain State Park in Blacksburg, S.C.

A total of 19 NJROTC units from North and South Carolina entered teams with a maximum of five runners on each of the three competitive courses; yellow course 3.4 km, orange course 4’6 km and green course 5.7 km.

“I was happy to place in the top three with the wet condition of the woods and competitive teams that were there,” stated Chief Stauder, Easley’s orienteering coach. “Orienteering is known worldwide as the ‘thinking sport’ and it is a lifelong learning event for these cadets.”

The next competition will be Dec. 1, 2018 at Richard B. Russell State Park in Elberton, Ga.

Easley’s NJROTC cadets that competed on the Yellow course on Saturday were Cadets Clayton Downs, Alexander Diffee, Javan Dogan, Adriana Field and Zachary Johnson.

On the Orange course were Lily Addicott, Tyler Caron, Allyn Hickey, Benjamin Prins and Steven Chappell.

On the Green course were Billy Brown, Thomas Swafford, Drew Cole, Dylan Henderson and Brady Brckman.

Only five cadets were allowed on each course as competitors, but other cadets could run the same courses as non-competitors.

Running non-competitive courses were Alexis Bader, Logan Johnson Ryan Madden Chase Burkett and Seth Clark.

