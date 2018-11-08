Windham out at EHS

EASLEY — Easley High School Head Football Coach John Windham has resigned his coaching position, according to Gill Payne, athletic director for the school.

The resignation was effective immediately, school officials said. No reason was given.

Windham has been at the helm of the Green Wave program for four seasons and was previously Defensive Coordinator at Furman University.

Currently, EHS is sitting on a losing record (4-6, 3-4 in regional play.) The 2017 season did have the Green Wave sneak into a play off spot with a 5-5 record (2-2 in region) but the 33-14 loss to Gaffney in the first round ended any future playoff hopes for fans.

The team hasn’t had a winning record since 2015.

School officials said Neal Smith — the defensive backs coach — has assumed the Interim Head Coach role while the search process is underway.

Payne said the search will begin immediately for a new Head Football Coach at Easley High School.

