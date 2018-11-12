PICKENS COUNTY — There were a few bumps in the road — paper ballots, machine issues, etc. — but none of that stopped Pickens County residents from making their voices heard in the 2018 midterm elections.

Unofficial results from the Pickens County Board of Elections has voter turnout at 55.86 percent — which means out of 69,847 registered voters in the county, 39,014 headed to the polls.

Statewide, it was decided fairly early on Gov. Henry McMaster would keep his job, fending off Democratic challenger James Smith and collecting 54 percent of the votes.

Likewise when it came to the U.S. House District 3 where GOP incumbent Jeff Duncan easily defeated Democrat Mary Geren. Duncan garnered 67.8 percent of the vote to Geren’s 31.

The only real “surprise” for traditionally red S.C. at the polls was the flipping of U.S. South Carolina District 1. Republican Katie Arrington lost the race to Democrat Joe Cunningham — barely. The final count showed only 4,036 votes separated the two.

Locally speaking, much had already been decided with the June primaries.

Reps. Gary Clary, Davey Hiott and Neal Collins all went into the election unopposed thanks to successful campaigns in June and a general lack of Democrats in the Upstate. With only write-in candidates against them, all three won their seats by percentages in the high 90’s.

It was the same story for Pickens County Councilmen Ensley Feemster for District 1 and Trey Whitehurst for District 2. As the only name on the ballot, each retained their seat.

School Board got a little interesting …

While Districts 2, 4 and 6 were cut and dry with Phillip Bowers, Brian Swords and Karla Kelley each respectively winning hands down — it got a little dicey with District 7.

A mere 22 votes separated Philip Healy and Alice Hendricks Vander Linden. Healy may be up on top for now, but as neither candidate managed to hit the magical 50 percent line — a run off is likely in cards for these two.

Clemson City Council will also most likely be heading back to the polls. With three spots open, Robert Halfacre appears to be in with 22.56 percent. But as no candidate hit 50 percent, election officials said run offs will be decided between two candidates for sure, possibly three.

Alesia Smith garnered 19.93 percent leaving Jerry O Chapman and John Fuller as the next closest with 13.45 and 13.62 respectively.

Poll workers line the halls as they wait to return the voting machines from their precincts to be counted. https://www.sentinelprogress.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/11/web1_vote.jpg Poll workers line the halls as they wait to return the voting machines from their precincts to be counted. Kasie Strickland | The Sentinel-Progress

Voter turnout hit over 50 percent for midterm election.

By Kasie Strickland kstrickland@cmpaper.com