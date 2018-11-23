EASLEY — The drama continues surrounding the race for School Board District 7 as the Pickens County Board of Elections nullified the election on Monday, finding inappropriate ballots were used.

The decision comes as a win for Alice Hendricks Vander Linden, who lost to Phillip Healy on the now-nullified Nov. 6 election by a mere 20 votes and petitioned for a hearing by the Board of Elections when it was revealed that local races weren’t included on the paper ballots that were used in some precincts.

The election board decided Linden did indeed meet the burden of proof to support her protest of the election.

Previously, Executive Director of the Pickens County Board of Elections Rodney Allen said the Dacusville, Nine Forks and Crossroads precincts — all in the District 7 area — were included in the seven precincts affected by voting machines that weren’t loaded correctly.

On Nov. 13, a letter from Allen to Sheree Chapman, County Board of Elections Chair, stated 148 fail-safe ballots were used as emergency (ballots) and 137 voters who were eligible to vote for the district 7 seat never had the chance.

“This inappropriate use of failsafe ballots prevented the will of the electorate from being fairly expressed as no District 7 election was listed on those ballots,” the motion stated.

Election officials said a new election would be held for the District 7 seat but that Phillip Healy still has time to appeal the Board’s decision.

An election date has yet to be released.

If Healy appeals, the case would go before the State Board.

Healy argued during the hearing that a new election would disenfranchise the more than 1,700 voters who already voted for him and that nearly half of the voters voted “straight ticket” — which wouldn’t have affected the non-partisan board race anyway.

Linden filed her formal protest, calling for a new election, on the grounds that some of the paper ballots didn’t include the school board race, some people who used voting machines didn’t get to vote in the school board race, some voting machines malfunctioned or weren’t properly operated, causing a miscount, not all of the voting machine results were included in the vote totals and state election laws and regulations weren’t followed.

The District 7 seat was created by the Legislature to ensure that there could be a tie-breaking vote with an odd number of school board members.

Courtesy photo

By Kasie Strickland kstrickland@cmpapers.com