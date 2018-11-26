DACUSVILLE — The investigation continues into a fire that claimed the lives of a man and a dog on Wednesday.

The Pickens County Sheriff’s Office began conducting a joint investigation with the Dacusville Fire Department into the circumstances of a structural fire at 3156 Dacusville Highway in Easley when a passing motorist called it in at approximately 8:35 a.m.

Emergency crews responded to the scene and found a small building on fire that was completely destroyed.

The Pickens County Coroner’s Office has since identified the victim as 61-year-old Rickey Johnson of the Dacusville community. Johnson died from smoke inhalation and thermal burns, officials said.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

An 60-year-old female — who has not been otherwise identified — was taken to a hospital for burns to her hands sustained during the incident.

PCSO Chief Deputy Creed Hashe said the man, woman and the dog were living in the shed.

“Preliminary information and an examination of the scene do not immediately indicate any obvious signs of foul play,” said Hashe. “Detectives have been able to conduct a brief interview with the surviving woman who has indicated that she and her boyfriend, who is the deceased, lived at the location. Just prior to the incident being reported by the passing motorist, the female resident stated that both she and her boyfriend observed fire at or near a propane heater inside the structure.”

As they attempted to evacuate from the building, the Johnson turned to retrieve items and never exited the structure according to the girlfriend, Hashe said.

The Sheriff’s Office with the assistance of SLED investigators will continue to examine and test samples taken from the scene along with the results from the autopsy, he stated.

“Pickens County is not immune from the occasional tragedy involving the loss of life,” said Sheriff Rick Clark. “Our hearts and prayers remain with all of those involved or in some way connected to this incident to include our first responders.”

The shed caught fire Wednesday morning.

No foul play suspected in shed fire that killed a Dacusville man

By Kasie Strickland kstrickland@cmpapers.com