EASLEY — How does one understand or help a child through the loss of a loved one?

Families ask these questions regularly: What is the child thinking and feeling? Depending on the age of the relative or friend, how do you explain their sudden absence? How can you see it through their eyes?

A phrase Chris Robinson, of Robinson Funeral Home, heard at the July meeting of the National Funeral Directors Association (NFDA) meeting in Asheville was: “If a child is old enough to love, they are old enough to grieve.”

Robinson said he was deeply moved at a panel discussion where a video presentation accompanied a brand new brochure entitled Youth & Funerals.

It addressed the every aspect of a child’s grief — especially the fact that children should be given the opportunity to participate in the memorializing process.

As a result of the meeting, Robinson Funeral Home sponsored an event, “Grief: Through the Eyes of Youth.”

Robinson invited one of the panelists, Vicki Jay, to come to Easley to speak.

Jay is the CEO for the National Alliance for Grieving Children (NACG). She was also the founding director of Rays of Hope Children’s Grief Center in Midland, Texas. Vicki’s 19 year hospice career included serving as End of Life Community Director.

In commemoration of National Children’s Grief Awareness Day, held Nov. 15, a capacity crowd filled the room at South and West venue on South First Street in Easley.

Professionals who touch the lives of children: School counselors, church youth leaders, Dept. of Social Service, S.C. Dept. of Juvenile Justice, family and hospital counselors as well as hospice workers gathered to learn how to guide children through the loss of a loved one or friend. The group was able to earn AHEC credits, complements of Robinson Funeral Home.

The gathering lent itself to open discussion, questions, feedback and sharing of ideas.

Jay brought local statistics of South Carolina to further show the importance of learning how to see grief through the eyes of children. She shared experiences and her learned knowledge of working with children at NACG. Creative ideas were experienced hands on at the tables among the participants.

A “Youth and Funerals brochure” and a NAGC Holiday Toolkit for supporting grieving children during the holiday season were available.

As the event came to a close, the participants shared many comments that this was a needed area of learning for their professions and would be relaying the information to their places of employment.

For more information, on helping youth deal with the passage of a loved one, vistit www.RobinsonFuneralHomes.com.

In commemoration of National Children’s Grief Awareness Day, held Nov. 15, a capacity crowd filled the room at South and West venue on South First Street in Easley. https://www.sentinelprogress.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/11/web1_grief1.jpg In commemoration of National Children’s Grief Awareness Day, held Nov. 15, a capacity crowd filled the room at South and West venue on South First Street in Easley. Courtesy photo Chris Robinson, left, with Vicki Jay, right. https://www.sentinelprogress.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/11/web1_grief2.jpg Chris Robinson, left, with Vicki Jay, right. Courtesy photo If they’re old enough to love, they’re old enough to grieve. https://www.sentinelprogress.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/11/web1_grief3.jpg If they’re old enough to love, they’re old enough to grieve. Courtesy photo

Helping young ones process the death of a loved one.

By Margie Beckett For The Sentinel-Progress