UPSTATE — The Budweiser Clydesdales may have began as a publicity stunt when they delivered a case of beer to President Franklin D. Roosevelt following the repeal of prohibition, but the horses we all know and love today have reached iconic status in the years since — as evidenced by the recent turnout to see them march down Main Street in Greenville on Friday.

Pulling a shiny red wagon full of cases of beer, the team of eight (and their trusty Dalmatian) brought downtown Greenville to a standstill on Black Friday as thousands gathered for their chance to see the Clydes’.

As the hitch made frequent stops for deliveries to restaurants and bars along the route, one man seized his moment and dropped to one knee in front of the massive equines to propose to his girlfriend.

“There goes another one!” Laughed one of the horses’ handlers, indicating this was not the first time such an event had happened.

(She said yes.)

But long before Clydesdales were associated with Budweiser or made famous for appearances in parades and Superbowl commercials — they were work horses — originally bred to do the “heavy lifting” in rural Scotland.

Clydesdale, Scotland, to be specific.

According to the Commonwealth Clydesdale Horse Society — yes, that’s a thing — the breed was developed from Flemish stallions imported to Scotland and crossed with local mares.

The first recorded use of the name “Clydesdale” for the breed was in 1826, and by 1830, a system of hiring stallions had begun that resulted in the spread of the horses throughout Scotland and into northern England.

The first breed registry was formed in 1877. In the late 19th and early 20th centuries, thousands of Clydesdales were exported from Scotland and sent throughout the world, including to Australia and New Zealand, where they became known as “the breed that built Australia.”

However, during World War I, population numbers began to decline due to increasing mechanization and war conscription. This decline continued, and by the 1970s, the Rare Breeds Survival Trust considered the breed vulnerable to extinction.

Even today, although population numbers have increased, they are still thought to be vulnerable.

Enter Anheuser Busch … Junior. (The grandson and great-grandson of then liquor-company Anheuser-Busch’s founders.)

Like other brewers, Anheuser-Busch (the company) had survived the “dry” years of Prohibition — 1919 to 1933 — by branching out and making everything from ice cream to car bodies.

Once prohibition was repealed, Junior and his brother celebrated by buying a team of Clydesdales and gifting them to their father.

The rest, as they say, is history.

Still, not every Clydesdale has what it takes to “make the hitch.”

According to Warm Springs Ranch — one of the homes to the famous horses — in order to join the elite Budweiser hitch, a Clydesdale must meet certain requirements: They must stand at least 18 hands high (or 6 feet tall) at the withers (shoulders) and they must be geldings at least 4-years-old.

Additionally, they must have a bay coat, four white stockings, a blaze of white on the face, a black mane and a black tail. Oh, and they must weigh between 1,800 and 2,300 pounds.

The ranch also stated each hitch horse consumes as much as 20-25 quarts of whole grains, minerals and vitamins, 50-60 pounds of hay and 30 gallons of water — per day.

Woah.

The famous Budweiser Clydesdales trekked through the Upstate, entertaining thousands. https://www.sentinelprogress.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/11/web1_001.jpg The famous Budweiser Clydesdales trekked through the Upstate, entertaining thousands. Kasie Strickland | The Sentinel-Progress Before Clydesdales were associated with Budweiser they were work horses, originally bred in rural Scotland. https://www.sentinelprogress.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/11/web1_clydes2.jpg Before Clydesdales were associated with Budweiser they were work horses, originally bred in rural Scotland. Courtesy photo

Iconic draft horses made appearences throughout the Upstate

By Kasie Strickland kstrickland@cmpapers.com