EASLEY — County Councilmen Roy Costner and Chris Bowers gave members of the Greater Easley Chamber of Commerce and update on the state of the county at a recent meetings held at South and West in downtown Easley.

Costner said County officials were looking towards the future for the area and how best to meet the needs of growing commerce while preserving the natural beauty around us.

“You look out at what happened in Greenville on Woodruff Road,” he said. “Nobody wants to talk about the ‘Z-word’ (zoning) but if you aren’t careful, that’s what you can end up with. They (Greenville) had all theses businesses wanting to come in and they just said ‘OK, go build it over there,’ — and now you’ve got a big mess. We don’t want that.”

But with the Commerce Park nearing capacity, it was an issue that needed to be addressed sooner rather than later he said.

“We have six companies — who I can’t name yet — looking to come to our area,” Costner said. “We already are home to some of the most elite manufacturing companies in the world. Our motto has changed — we’re no longer ‘red necks in red clay’ — not that we ever were. But the time has come for us to really stop and take stock of our changing image. Great things are happening here.”

Bowers credited the County’s achievements with an increase of communication and cooperation between not only the County and its departments, but with the surrounding municipalities as well.

“There was a time — and I’m not pointing fingers or speaking ill of anyone — but there was a time where no one talked to anyone. No one cooperated with anyone. You’ve got this department over here doing this, and this city over here is doing this, and the school district is over here and doing this … and no one knows what anyone else is doing,” he said. “And that’s just not the way to get things done.”

Bowers said with the repaired relationships, the County has come together with the municipalities to help everyone reach a common goal.

“It sounds like common sense, but it a lot of ways, it was all new,” he said. “I think we’re on the right track.”

County Councilman Chris Bowers gives members of the Greater Easley Chamber of Commerce an update on the state of Pickens County. https://www.sentinelprogress.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/12/web1_address1.jpg County Councilman Chris Bowers gives members of the Greater Easley Chamber of Commerce an update on the state of Pickens County. Kasie Strickland | The Sentinel-Progress Council Chair Roy Costner addresses the crowd. https://www.sentinelprogress.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/12/web1_address2.jpg Council Chair Roy Costner addresses the crowd. Kasie Strickland | The Sentinel-Progress https://www.sentinelprogress.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/12/web1_PickensCountySCseal.jpg Kasie Strickland | The Sentinel-Progress

By Kasie Strickland kstrickland@cmpapers.com