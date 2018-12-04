Escaped con shot by woman

Sheriff Rick Clark holds a press conference on the two escaped convicts. Sheriff Rick Clark holds a press conference on the two escaped convicts. Timothy C. Dill Timothy C. Dill Bruce Webb McLaughlin, Jr. Bruce Webb McLaughlin, Jr.

PICKENS — It sounded like something out of a movie: Two inmates from the Pickens County Prison overtake two detention officers and escape the facility in the middle of the night. One inmate is picked up a short ways down the road but the other kicks in door of a woman’s home. The wrong woman’s home.

She shot him.

And according to Pickens County Sheriff Rick Clark, she did the department a favor.

At 2:35 a.m. on Tuesday, two to three inmates at the prison overthrew the guards in a “pre-meditated” escape plan, said Clark. Two of them — Timothy Cleveland Dill and Bruce Webb McLaughlin, Jr. — escaped.

Not even 30 minutes later, Dill was picked up without incident a short distance away on Concord Church Road.

“What happened was while we were making the arrest of the first inmate, a 911 call came in that the second inmate had kicked in the door of a woman’s house and she had shot him,” said Clark.

At 3:04 a.m. PCSO deputies found McLaughlin inside the woman’s home with a single gunshot wound to the head. He was transported to Greenville Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The homeowner, who has not been identified by authorities, was hailed a hero by the sheriff. She had no prior relationship with the escaped felon, he said.

“This woman is alive because she took a half a day and was trained,” he said. “She had a handgun, she had the training to use it and it very well could have saved her life. Can you imagine? It’s the middle of the night and a guy kicks in your door wearing a bright orange prison jumpsuit? Who knows what he would have done to her. Instead, she protected herself.”

Clark described McLaughlin as a “big guy” and stressed he felt women in particular should always take steps to protect themselves.

“I teach CWP (concealed weapon permit) classes,” he said. “It’s something I feel very strongly about. And this woman? I gave her a hug and told her I was proud of her. She got the bad guy.”

According to Clark, the two prison guards injured in the escape both received non-life threatening injuries and were expected to make a full recovery. He said the facility would post extra guards and would be conducting a full investigation into their procedures.

Additionally, he said other inmates not involved in Dill and McLaughlin’s escape plan had attempted to help the guards.

Dill, who was incarcerated for parole violations, is now facing additional charges including assault and escape, Clark said.

Sheriff Rick Clark holds a press conference on the two escaped convicts. https://www.sentinelprogress.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/12/web1_145.jpg Sheriff Rick Clark holds a press conference on the two escaped convicts. Kasie Strickland | The Sentinel-Progress Timothy C. Dill https://www.sentinelprogress.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/12/web1_Dill.jpg Timothy C. Dill Courtesy of PCSO Bruce Webb McLaughlin, Jr. https://www.sentinelprogress.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/12/web1_mcLaughlin.jpg Bruce Webb McLaughlin, Jr. Courtesy of PCSO

By Kasie Strickland kstrickland@cmpapers.com

Reach Kasie Strickland at 864-855-0355.

Reach Kasie Strickland at 864-855-0355.