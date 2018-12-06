PICKENS COUNTY — Reports from across the Southeastern U.S. state wireless 911 calls may not be getting through.

In a statement released today, Pickens County has been included among the areas affected.

Authorities stated 911 calls placed from mobile devices are being re-routed to incorrect call centers or in some cases, not sent through at all. Currently, the problem is affecting South Carolina, Georgia and parts of Western North Carolina.

In case of emergency, people are advised to use a land line to call 911 or to use local help numbers of the various agencies.

In Pickens County, those numbers are:

Pickens County Sheriff’s Office

864-898-5500

Easley Police

864-859-4025

Pickens Police

864-878-6366

Liberty Police

864-843-3956

Clemson Police

864-624-2000

Clemson University Police

864-656-2222

Residents are urged to use a land line when calling for help or to call their local departments directly.

By Kasie Strickland kstrickland@cmpapers.com