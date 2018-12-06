PICKENS COUNTY — Reports from across the Southeastern U.S. state wireless 911 calls may not be getting through.
In a statement released today, Pickens County has been included among the areas affected.
Authorities stated 911 calls placed from mobile devices are being re-routed to incorrect call centers or in some cases, not sent through at all. Currently, the problem is affecting South Carolina, Georgia and parts of Western North Carolina.
In case of emergency, people are advised to use a land line to call 911 or to use local help numbers of the various agencies.
In Pickens County, those numbers are:
Pickens County Sheriff’s Office
864-898-5500
Easley Police
864-859-4025
Pickens Police
864-878-6366
Liberty Police
864-843-3956
Clemson Police
864-624-2000
Clemson University Police
864-656-2222