PICKENS COUNTY — Nearly 82,000 people have been exposed to mumps after it was revealed the South Carolina Department of Environmental Control (DHEC) recently confirmed a case of the disease at Clemson University.

In a letter to faculty and students, DHEC said anyone who visited the Clemson campus (including the stadium) between Nov. 21 and Nov. 29 may have been exposed — a time-frame which includes the Clemson vs. Carolina game.

According to the university’s website, Clemson Memorial Stadium has a capacity of 81,500 people.

“Mumps is a contagious, viral infection that may result in in parotitis, or swelling in one or both parotid salivary glands in the cheek and jaw area below the ear. Mumps is spread through saliva or mucus from the mouth, nose or throat. An infected person can spread the virus by coughing, sneezing, talking, kissing; sharing items such as drinks, cigarettes or eating utensils; or touching or surfaces with unwashed hands that are then touched by others,” the letter said.

As of Nov. 3, South Carolina had seen between three and 19 cases of mumps, according to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC).

As far as prevention, the CDC says to wash your hands frequently, don’t share food, drinks, utensils or cigarettes, cover your nose and mouth when coughing or sneezing and avoid close contact with people who are sick.

But if you do come down with it, don’t freak out.

The CDC states most people with mumps recover completely on their own. Best remedy? Rest up, drink plenty of fluids and pop some over-the-counter medication to reduce fever and headache.

Mumps can be prevented with MMR vaccine. This protects against three diseases: measles, mumps and rubella. CDC recommends children get two doses of MMR vaccine, starting with the first dose at 12 through 15 months of age, and the second dose at 4 through 6 years of age. Teens and adults also should also be up to date on their MMR vaccination.

“MMR vaccine is very safe and effective,” said a CDC spokesperson. “The mumps component of the MMR vaccine is about 88 percent (range: 31−95 percent) effective when a person gets two doses; one dose is about 78 percent (range: 49−92 percent) effective.”

Children may also get MMRV vaccine, which protects against measles, mumps, rubella and varicella (a.k.a. chickenpox). However, this vaccine is only licensed for use in children who are 12 months through 12 years of age.

The CDC states before the U.S. mumps vaccination program started in 1967, mumps was a universal disease of childhood.

“Since the pre-vaccine era, there has been a more than 99 percent decrease in mumps cases in the United States,” the CDC said. “Mumps outbreaks can still occur in highly vaccinated U.S. communities, particularly in close-contact settings such as schools, colleges, and camps. However, high vaccination coverage helps to limit the size, duration and spread of mumps outbreaks.”

DHEC recommends anyone on campus who experiences symptoms to seek medical attention at Redfern Health Center.

DHEC confirmed the diagnosis at Clemson University.

By Kasie Strickland kstrickland@cmpapers.com