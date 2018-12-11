Whooping cough confirmed at local elem.

Pertussis is a highly contagious respiratory disease caused by the bacterium Bordetella pertussis. Pertussis is a highly contagious respiratory disease caused by the bacterium Bordetella pertussis. Pertussis, commonly known as “Whooping Cough” was confirmed at an Easley elementary school. Pertussis, commonly known as “Whooping Cough” was confirmed at an Easley elementary school.

EASLEY — A verified case of Pertussis, commonly known as “whooping cough” was confirmed on Wednesday at Crosswell Elementary School in Easley via a letter sent to parents by the Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC).

The letter states anyone who has been to the school between Nov. 21 and Dec. 5 may have been exposed.

According to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), Pertussis is a highly contagious respiratory disease. It is caused by the bacterium Bordetella pertussis.

Pertussis is known for uncontrollable, violent coughing which often makes it hard to breathe. After cough fits, someone with pertussis often needs to take deep breaths, which result in a “whooping” sound. Pertussis can affect people of all ages, but can be very serious, even deadly, for babies less than a year old, they said.

The CDC states the best way to protect against pertussis is by getting vaccinated.

Before pertussis vaccines became widely available in the 1940s, about 200,000 children got sick with it each year in the United States and about 9,000 died as a result of the infection. Now, the agency reports about 10,000 to 40,000 cases reported each year with up to 20 deaths.

“CDC recommends pertussis vaccines for people of all ages,” a spokes person said. “Babies and children should get 5 doses of DTaP for maximum protection. Healthcare professionals give a dose at 2, 4 and 6 months, at 15 through 18 months, and again at 4 through 6 years. They give a booster dose of Tdap to preteens at 11 or 12 years old.”

Teens or adults who didn’t get Tdap as a preteen should get one dose, the CDC states. Getting Tdap is especially important for pregnant women during the third trimester of each pregnancy.

“It’s also important that those who care for babies are up-to-date with pertussis vaccination,” they said. “You can get the Tdap booster dose no matter when you got your last regular tetanus and diphtheria booster shot (Td). Also, you need to get Tdap even if you got pertussis vaccines as a child or have been sick with pertussis in the past.”

During outbreaks, prevention efforts should focus on improving rates of Tdap vaccination among pregnant women to reduce serious illness and possible deaths in vulnerable babies, the CDC states.

As far as residents who have visited the school? DHEC officials stated that if a “potentially exposed” person has a cough now — or develops one within the next three weeks — they should stay home and away from work, school and other activities as they may be contagious with Whooping Cough.

If you have a confirmed case, again, they say stay home for at least five days (with no visitors) while on antibiotics to help prevent the spread of the disease, they said.



