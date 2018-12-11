Cause of death released

C.J. Fuller passed away on Oct. 3. C.J. Fuller passed away on Oct. 3.

PICKENS COUNTY — The cause of a former Easley High School and Clemson University player’s death has been determined, according to the Pickens County Coroner’s Office.

Charles B. Fuller Jr., better known as “C.J. Fuller,” died of a Pulmonary thromboembolism and deep vein thrombosis, said Coroner Kandy Kelley.

Fuller was 22-years-old.

According to the autopsy report, the accidental death stemmed from a football injury to Fuller’s leg sustained at the J.B. Red Owens Sports Complex in Easley on Aug. 12.

The injury was repaired on Sept. 19, the report states.

According to the Mayo Clinic, a Pulmonary embolism is a blockage in one of the pulmonary arteries in your lungs. In most cases, pulmonary embolism is caused by blood clots that travel to the lungs from the legs or, rarely, other parts of the body (deep vein thrombosis).

Fuller died on Oct. 3.

According to Clemson University, Fuller appeared in 43 games for the Tigers spanning the 2015-17 seasons after red-shirting during the 2014 campaign.

As a Tiger he recorded 147 career carries for 599 yards with four rushing touchdowns in addition to catching 18 passes for 155 yards with two receiving touchdowns.

Fuller was an integral part of the team, helping Clemson to three consecutive ACC Championships and College Football Playoff berths during his playing career, they said.

He scored on a 30-yard touchdown reception in a 31-0 win against Ohio State in the 2016 Fiesta Bowl in the national semifinal. In the National Championship Game, his 20-yard kickoff return to the 32-yard line set up Clemson’s nine-play, 68-yard game-winning drive against Alabama to capture Clemson’s second national title.

But before his Clemson success, Fuller was a Green Wave.

He attended Easley High School, where he helped lead the program to three consecutive playoff berths for the first time in school history.

“Our thoughts, prayers and deepest sympathies are with C.J.’s family,” Head Coach Dabo Swinney said. “I’ve known C.J. a long time and watched him grow up through the Easley rec leagues all the way through Easley High School. I’m proud of what he accomplished as a Clemson Tiger, most of all, his accomplishment of being a Clemson graduate. Our deepest condolences and the thoughts of our program are with his family this evening. May he rest in peace.”

By Kasie Strickland kstrickland@cmpapers.com

Reach Kasie Strickland at 864-855-0355.

