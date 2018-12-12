LIBERTY — A Liberty woman has been arrested for allegedly shooting and killing her husband while he slept, according to the Pickens County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO).

The shooting occurred overnight at a residence on Posey Hill Road in Liberty, authorities said.

According to the PCSO, at approximately 7:20 a.m. on Dec. 9, a 31-year-old female identified as Tracy Broom Posey walked into the Sheriff’s Office and reported that her husband of 11 years was shot inside their home during the night and that she believed him to be deceased.

“Deputies arrived on the scene and located an adult male deceased inside the residence with trauma to the head characteristic of what is typically seen with a gunshot wound,” said PCSO Chief Deputy Creed Hashe. “No other individuals outside of the husband and the wife were believed to be inside the residence when the shooting occurred.”

The victim was identified as 30-year-old Justin Dale Posey.

Hashe said the investigation thus far has indicated that a hunting rifle recovered at the scene was the weapon used to fire a single round at the victim while he was in bed asleep.

It was also revealed by authorities PCSO deputies had a history of responding to calls at the Poseys’ address.

According to documents provided by Hashe, over the past 24 months, the PCSO responded six times to various calls ranging from verbal disputes to fights to larceny.

Tracy Broom Posey is currently detained in the Pickens County Detention Center charged with Murder and Possession of a Weapon during a Violent Crime.

Bond was denied, said Hashe.

Tracy Posey https://www.sentinelprogress.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/12/web1_TracyPosey.jpg Tracy Posey Courtesy photo

By Kasie Strickland kstrickland@cmpapers.com