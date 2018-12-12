PICKENS — An additional arrest has been made in connection with the escape of two inmates from the Pickens County Prison on Dec. 4 that left one inmate dead.

According to the Pickens County Sheriff’s Office, 35-year-old Timothy Paul Lucero — the third inmate involved in the incident — has been charged with Attempted Escape. Lucero remains incarcerated within the Pickens County Detention Center where he has been detained since Nov. 13, PCSO Chief Deputy Creed Hashe stated.

The other inmates involved were Timothy Dill, who was picked up on Concord Church Road shortly after escaping and Bruce McLaughlin — who was shot and killed by a homeowner after he kicked in the back door of a woman’s house.

According to records, Lucero has a long history with the PCSO dating back to December of 2011. His criminal history contains convictions on a slew of charges including Assault and Battery, Shoplifting, Larceny/Breaking into Motor Vehicles and Possession.

He was currently being held on charges of five counts of Malicious Injury to Personal Property, four counts of Petit Larceny and one count of Grand Larceny.

Lucero also has holds on him from the Anderson County Sheriffs’s Office, Hashe said.

Lucero is being held on a $15,000 bond.

Timothy Paul Lucero https://www.sentinelprogress.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/12/web1_PCSO.jpg Timothy Paul Lucero Courtesy photo

By Kasie Strickland kstrickland@cmpapers.com