CENTRAL — Southern Wesleyan University celebrated 200 graduates in a ceremony Dec. 7 for both on-campus and online programs.

The graduation speaker was Jeffrey Castillo, vice president of Merz North America and a 1987 business graduate of Southern Wesleyan.

Sharing the story of how his father came to the United States from Cuba with little more than a dollar and starting out working odd jobs such as shoveling snow, Castillo noted that his father had a purpose that drove him from humble beginnings in Detroit to success as a vice president at Ford Motor Company.

Castillo shared his SWU experiences, of the love and support of faculty and classmates, and of a family who took him in as their own during the holidays. He recalled going to work for Procter & Gamble in New York City, taking a job selling toilet paper – something nobody wanted to do – and breaking a company sales record, leading to a rise up the corporate ladder. Castillo also recounted a humbling experience while working for Johnson & Johnson in Buenos Aires, Argentina, when he helped supply his company’s artificial skin, which was used to save lives of many burn victims following a plane crash – witnessing firsthand the victims’ injuries in the operating room.

“It’s a calling. Be prepared. For those of you going into education, in business, in the ministry – be prepared. There will be one moment when you will be asked to do more,” Castillo said. “You’ve had a good foundation with a strong Christian education. Understand that you can’t work in isolation with that. It’s better to bring those two together and serve a calling with a purpose – a purpose you have been created for, a purpose you have be called to.”

Highlights of the ceremony included University President Todd Voss presenting Castillo with an honorary doctorate in commercial science.

The City of Greenville Pipes and Drums led the processional prior to the ceremony. Special music was provided by the University Singers.

The university recognized several graduates who are currently serving in the military or are veterans:

Air Force: Alfreda Harris, Master of Education in Administration and Supervision.

Army: Gwendolyn Bobo, BS in Business Administration; Michael Donald, BS in Business Administration; Hallema Webb, MS in Management and Leadership; and Donna Williams, MS in Management and Leadership.

Marines: Christopher Harris, BS in Business Administration – Management Concentration.

National Guard: Kiunah Frye, Human Services with Psychology minor.

Navy: John Burgess, BS in Business Administration; Eric Jackson, MS in Management and Leadership; Corey Moss, BS in Business Administration with General Business concentration.

For Melissa Halbert, an Early Childhood graduate from Liberty, commencement was truly a special milestone. Through many personal trials, including her husband’s injury from a vehicle accident, as well as health and financial setbacks of her own, Halbert is grateful to SWU professors, staff from TRiO Student Support Services and classmates for their supportiveness.

“God has guided me through the valley and I continue to grow stronger each day,” Halbert said.

On Dec. 6, the university held its Baccalaureate service, featuring a “ceremony of the servants” in which graduates of the traditional programs received towels – a symbol of Christian service – embroidered with the Southern Wesleyan University seal. Rev. Dumar Camacho of Iglesia Wesleyana El Camino in Greenville, gave the Baccalaureate sermon, with Rev. Frankie Rodriguez, senior pastor of Iglesia Wesleyana El Camino and SWU trustee, as his translator.

The December 2018 graduates from Pickens County included:

Central

Emily Chisholm, Bachelor of Science in Human Services; Karen Corontzes, Master of Education in Administration and Supervision; Jennifer Kay, Associate of Arts in General Studies; Derek Martinez, Bachelor of Arts in Religion; Leah Paxton, Bachelor of Science in Human Services; Stephen Reeves, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration; Amy Smitherman, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration; Lauren Vaughn, Bachelor of Science in Early Childhood and Family Studies.

Clemson

Melissa Powers, Master of Education in Classroom Leadership; Kimberly Tate, Bachelor of Science in Elementary Education.

Easley

Lisa Bobo, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration; Melissa Ellenburg, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration; Justin Gotshaw, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration; Robert Hill, Associate of Arts in General Studies; Andrew Knecht, Bachelor of Science in Biology; Shanda Russell, Bachelor of Science in Human Services; Angelee Tate, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration; Susan Tolbert, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration.

Liberty

Vicky Ayers, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration; Lee Cory, Master of Education in Classroom Leadership; Stephen Floyd, Bachelor of Science in Applied Computer Science; Melissa Halbert, Bachelor of Science in Early Childhood and Family Studies; Chris Lycett, Associate of Arts in General Studies; Josh Morgan, Master of Business Administration; Jessica Watson, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration.

Norris

Logan Edgar, Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice.

Pickens

Rebecca Albrecht, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration; Garrett Davidson, Bachelor of Science in Applied Computer Science; John Hyder, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration; Mary Javdan-Inalloo, Associate of Arts in General Studies.

Sunset

Rebecca Summey, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration.

Dr. Todd Voss, SWU president, congratulates Allen Williams during commencement. https://www.sentinelprogress.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/12/web1_swu1.jpg Dr. Todd Voss, SWU president, congratulates Allen Williams during commencement. Courtesy photo SWU President Dr. Todd Voss congratulates graduates as their degrees are awarded during a commencement ceremony Dec. 7 in Central. https://www.sentinelprogress.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/12/web1_swu2.jpg SWU President Dr. Todd Voss congratulates graduates as their degrees are awarded during a commencement ceremony Dec. 7 in Central. Courtesy photo Jeff Castillo shares a light-hearted moment as he gives the the graduation address. https://www.sentinelprogress.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/12/web1_swu3.jpg Jeff Castillo shares a light-hearted moment as he gives the the graduation address. Courtesy photo Graduates receive applause from SWU faculty and administration as they march toward Newton Hobson Chapel and Fine Arts Center Auditorium on the Central campus. https://www.sentinelprogress.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/12/web1_swu4.jpg Graduates receive applause from SWU faculty and administration as they march toward Newton Hobson Chapel and Fine Arts Center Auditorium on the Central campus. Courtesy photo

By Kasie Strickland kstrickland@cmpapers.com