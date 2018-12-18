PICKENS — Twisted Skillet Bistro, The Colonial House, and Burgess & Taylor General Store were recently announced as the finalists for the Main Street Challenge, an entrepreneurial start up competition hosted by the Pickens Revitaliation Association (PRA).

According to the rules of the challenge, PRA will award two cash incentives in the amount of $5,000 or one cash incentive in the amount of $10,000 for start-up businesses or new concepts, which must then open a new location in Pickens by April 1, 2019.

The money offered to the winner(s) will take the form of a potentially forgivable loan, determined by the business’ ability to meet all requirements of the program.

“The selection committee is thrilled to announce Twisted Skillet Bistro, the Colonial House and Burgess & Taylor General Store as the finalists for the 2018-19 Main Street Challenge,” said Allison Fowler, Director of Pickens Revitalization Association. “We are really looking forward to what these businesses can offer Pickens.”

The finalists will pitch their concept to the selection committee with a question and answer time in early January for the final round of the Challenge. The winner(s) will be announced on Jan. 16, 2018.

The PRA stated Twisted Skillet Bistro plans to reach the community through their culinary arts, serving a combination of northern and southern cuisine right on Main Street.

The Colonial House will be serving the Pickens community as a bed and breakfast and event space, which they see as filling a need in Pickens.

Burgess & Taylor General Store will be expanding their current business to include an ice cream and food concept that they feel will benefit the City of Pickens.

https://www.sentinelprogress.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/12/web1_MSC.jpg

By Kasie Strickland kstrickland@cmpapers.com