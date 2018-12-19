B Pam shooters still at large

Stacey Regina Branham was working at B Pam’s Food Mart on Dec. 14 when she died of a single gunshot wound. Stacey Regina Branham was working at B Pam’s Food Mart on Dec. 14 when she died of a single gunshot wound. Anyone with information is asked to call the Easley Police Department at 864-859-4025. Anyone with information is asked to call the Easley Police Department at 864-859-4025.

EASLEY — Two suspects are still on the loose days after a shootout in a downtown convenience store left one woman dead.

According to the Pickens County Coroner’s Office, 49-year-old Stacey Regina Branham was working at B Pam’s Food Mart on Dec. 14 when she died of a single gunshot wound. She was pronounced at the scene, officials said.

The Easley Police Department has released a video of the incident asking the public for any help in identifying the two suspects in the shooting that occurred just after 8 p.m.

According to police, Branham was shot after exchanging gun fire with the suspects.

In the video, two men can be seen entering the store with masks on — one black, one orange. Both men were around 5’10” to 6-feet-tall, according to police.

Officials confirmed Branham was armed and fired shot(s) at the suspects. However, it is not known if one or more of the suspects was injured.

Authorities said the two men fled the scene in a 2014-2017 silver Subaru Forester, turning left on North Main Street towards Haygood Street.

The victim’s son, Dalton Kirby, took to social media to plead for justice for his slain mother.

“My mom was killed tonight at work she worked at bpams in Easley 2 guys robbed the store and shot my mom she passed away at the store the guys were driving a silver subareu forester it happed around 8:00 pm if every 1 and i mean every 1 will please share this this is not a joke or something thats been passed around she was a grate mother and loved her kids and grand kids please help catch the sobs that did this Mom u will be forever missed by every 1 that new u and i will always be a momas boy,” he wrote.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Easley Police Department at 864-859-4025.

By Kasie Strickland kstrickland@cmpapers.com

Reach Kasie Strickland at 864-855-0355.

