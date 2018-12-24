EASLEY — Story book endings do not exist without some adversity. There are always some ups and downs.

For the five returning Eight and Under (8u) players and coach, that adversity dates back to one year ago when Easley 8u lost 12-0 to Florence in Bluffton. As it turns out, that temporary setback would only make savoring this year’s outcome sweeter.

The drama for the 2018 championship game would not have been as intense if Easley had scored first and held on. That wouldn’t have fit the story book plot.

The game started with Easley recovering a North Charleston fumble on their second play from scrimmage. After four plays however, Easley was back on defense. After trading 3-and-outs, North Charleston found some success on the edges and marched down for the game’s first score. The failed two-point conversion turned out to be enormous.

A promising drive ended abruptly with an Easley fumble inside the North Charleston 20. When the first half ended, the scoreboard read North Charleston — 6, Easley — 0.

In the second half, Easley’s defense was able to take control and shut down North Charleston’s running attack. Easley’s offensive line was instrumental in establishing the running game with Zane Smith from the Wildcat formation.

Easley was able to control the time of possession in the second half – keeping the ball all but 2 minutes. With time expiring in the third quarter, Easton Bell connected with Cullen Spence on a 12-yard pass for a first down to extend the game winning drive. Easley had first and goal with 2 minutes remaining in the game thanks to several key runs by Zane Smith and a defensive pass interference.

On fourth and goal, Zane Smith was able to fight his way through multiple North Charleston defenders for the game tying touchdown.

With lead blocking by Aiden Reynolds, Zane Smith was able to plow into the end-zone on the 2 point conversion to give Easley the 8-6 lead.

After a deep kickoff by Aiden Patton, and special teams tackle by Zien Jefferson, North Charleston had 40 seconds to answer the Easley touchdown. A second down tackle for loss by Kobe Williams and a third down Lavonte Henderson fumble recovery effectively sealed the victory for Easley.

With Easley in victory formation and two kneel-downs, it was all over but the crying … Tears of joy for an Easley community that had been waiting so long and come so close many times before.

This is only the second state championship that Easley Parks and Recreation Department has won in football, and the first since 2006.