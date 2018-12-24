PICKENS — Michael Ralston of Pickens has been named the Certified SCDNR Fishing Instructor of the Year.

Each year, the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources trains freshwater anglers to become Certified SCDNR Fishing Instructors for the agency’s Aquatic Education section. These instructors lead the SCDNR family fishing clinics, which are designed to introduce the basics of freshwater fishing to people of all ages. Participants learn how to tie fishing knots, rig rods, cast and fish.

The intention of the family fishing clinics is to introduce participants with little or no angling experience or those who need a refresher on the basics of fishing to increase their future participation in the sport, the department says.

The 6th Annual Certified SCDNR Fishing Instructor Banquet was hosted at Phillips Market Center at the Farmers Market on Dec. 11 to thank the instructors for their hard work and dedication.

Since the inception of the volunteer program in October 2011, 232 people have been trained as volunteers. Ralston joined that group after he was trained on Jan. 25, 2014.

In 2018, volunteers provided 67 family fishing clinics reaching 1,996 participants with 1,372 hours of volunteer time.

“Michael Ralston is a thorough and knowledgeable instructor,” SCDNR Aquatic Education Coordinator Sarah Chabaane said. “Michael goes the extra mile to provide opportunities to not only his community, but the entire state! He is fun instructor and is always willing to volunteer where needed, working with a variety of groups. Michael is an incredible asset to the Instructor group!”

Ralston participated in 16 fishing-related events in 2018, including family fishing clinics, the Palmetto Sportsmen’s Classic and the Bassmaster Classic. He has logged 105 volunteer hours, they said.

Those interested in becoming a Certified SCDNR Fishing Instructor should visit the website to learn about upcoming trainings.

By Kasie Strickland kstrickland@cmpapers.com