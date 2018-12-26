Deadly head-on collision

EASLEY — According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, a crash just before 8 a.m. claimed the life of an Easley woman.

The Pickens County Coroner’s Office identified the woman as 35-year-old Carrie Jean Hall.

Hall was a passenger in a 1990 Chevrolet pickup truck that was killed Thursday morning following a head-on crash on Farrs Bridge Road near Ireland Road, according to SCHP.

Troopers said the Chevy truck crossed the centerline and hit a 2002 Dodge truck head-on.

Hall was not wearing a seat belt, troopers said.

The driver of the Chevy has been identified only as a 37-year-old. Both the driver as well as the 16-year-old driver of the Dodge were injured and taken to the hospital but there has been no word of their condition.

Reports state Hall was a mother of three.

By Kasie Strickland

Reach Kasie Strickland at 864-855-0355.

