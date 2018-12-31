PCMOW seeking new director

LIBERTY — Pickens County Meals on Wheels (PCMOW) Board of Directors has announced the resignation of its executive director, Meta Bowers. Meta’s final day acting as Executive Director will be Jan. 18, 2019.

According to the organization, Bowers started her career with PCMOW part-time and temporary in 2008. She was promoted to Executive Director in 2011.

Under her tenure, the organization has grown from a one-room office housed in a local church with no kitchen to a fifteen-thousand square foot facility that serves as a statewide model for senior services. Her most notable achievement was the successful conclusion of a $1.2 million capital campaign that established the McKissick Center for Senior Wellness in Liberty.

Since 2008, Bowers has lead the organization on a path of incremental growth and has doubled its capacity to serve the growing need in Pickens County. In 2012, the program’s longstanding waiting list was eliminated. 2014 resulted in the expansion of PCMOW’s programs and service to include not only home-delivered meals, but also a Young at Heart dining and activity center.

Most recently, she helped facilitate the grand re-opening of the Central Community Center, which serves as a second site of PCMOW’s current Young at Heart program offered at the McKissick Center in Liberty. The new site also offers a respite program (Brain Health Club in conjunction with the Clemson Institute for Engaged Aging) for those with early to midstage Alzheimer’s disease and related dementias.

Despite this, Bowers claims she cannot take credit for all that has been accomplished.

“It has taken the entire community and I have been extremely fortunate to have worked with so many kind and generous people throughout this journey,” she said. “I will dearly miss the frequent contact with clients, volunteers, donors, amazing board and staff and the entire community of friends that have helped in these endeavors.”

Debbie Baughman, Chair of the Board of Directors, stated that, “Meta has done an outstanding job for PCMOW for the past ten years. The organization has never been on more solid footing. We will all miss Meta and wish her the very best in her new endeavors.”

According to incoming Chair, Craig Ragsdale, PCMOW’s Fundraising and Development Coordinator, Kim Valentin, will serve as the Interim Director until a new Executive Director is hired.

Still, Bowers’ departure leaves big shoes to fill.

She said her resignation has been an emotional decision and came after much deliberation.

“I believe with all my heart that when it comes to serving seniors – those young at heart, the sick and the frail there is no better place to turn than Pickens County Meals on Wheels. I will forever be a supporter, donor and #1 fan of this wonderful organization,” said Bowers. “I pray that the community will continue to support PCMOW and the incredible impact it has on our seniors and our community each and every day.”

Bowers will start her next chapter as Executive Director of the Meyer Center in Greenville on Jan. 21, 2019.

PCMOW reminds everyone the senior population continues to grow at a steady pace; by 2030 every 1 in 5 people will be over the age of 65.

Bowers wants to encourage everyone to remain steadfast in their commitment to the future of Pickens County as a place where “we can all live, work, raise our families, retire and age knowing that we are not a burden, but a valued member of our community for as long as we live.”

PCMOW is actively conducting an extensive search to fill the position of Executive Director.

Interested parties should contact 2019 board chair, Craig Ragsdale, at craig@martinprinting.com.

https://www.sentinelprogress.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/12/web1_MOWlogo.jpeg

By Kasie Strickland kstrickland@cmpapers.com

Reach Kasie Strickland at 864-855-0355.

Reach Kasie Strickland at 864-855-0355.