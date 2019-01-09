PICKENS — More details have come to light in the investigation of a fatal shooting in Pickens on Jan. 3. as authorities are now saying the crime appears to be an attempted murder and suicide.

According to Chief Deputy Creed Hashe of the Pickens County Sheriff’s Office, a 73-year-old woman was found in her home on McJunkin Drive with a gunshot wound to her upper torso.

Her 81-year-old husband was found dead of a single gunshot wound to his head.

“(The investigation) produced information indicative of an attempted murder of the wife followed by a self-inflicted gunshot to the husband,” stated Hashe. “Evidence from the autopsy conducted on the husband this afternoon has confirmed that the deceased sustained a single gunshot wound to the head from a small caliber weapon.”

Additional evidence collected at the scene and from the husband’s body is consistent with the shot having been self-inflicted, he said.

The wife, who has not been identified, remains hospitalized following overnight surgery to repair injuries sustained from having been shot. She is expected to survive with “an extensive recovery period,” he said.

Hashe said interviews conducted with the victim by Sheriff’s detectives have provided information that is in corroboration with the evidence collected at the scene indicating that the wife was intentionally shot by the husband before turning the weapon on himself.

A .22 caliber revolver was recovered from the residence and is believed to be the weapon used to shoot both parties, officials said.

“According to the wife, her husband became verbally agitated over a discussion involving her decision to stay with relatives for a few days at which time he informed her of his intent to take her life and commit suicide.,” said Hashe. “No information or evidence has been collected to indicate any criminal activity on the part of the wife throughout the investigation.”

The PCSO stated they had no record of any previous history of a law enforcement response to the residence involving domestic altercations.

