EASLEY — If you happened to take a walk around Old Market Square in downtown Easley on New Year’s Day, you might have noticed the dozens of Ziplock bags tied to trees, benches and sign posts all bearing the tag “I am not lost, I was handmade for you. If you are cold and need me, take me.”

The bags contained crocheted hats and scarves and were placed by a group of friends who decided to put their extra time (and extra yarn) toward something meaningful.

“I’ve been crocheting for a long time and this is just something I’ve always wanted to do,” said Marline Sexton, one of the crocheters. “I called a friend of mine, Tammy Ferguson, told her I had this idea and she was just all over it.”

Sexton said she crocheted the items in her “down time” throughout the year along with four others, including Ferguson.

“We ended up placing 117 bags and when I went to pick them back up four days later, there was only nine that hadn’t been taken,” she said.

The bags were placed all over Easley and contained hats, scarves, shawls and various other hand-crocheted items to keep the cold away.

Thomas McNutt, who lives in Easley, was walking through Old Market Square when he saw the bags and decided to make a live Facebook video thanking the (then anonymous) crocheters for their thoughtfulness.

“I mean, everybody falls on hard times at some point in their life, this was just above and beyond,” he said. “And yeah, I was cold that day.”

His video went viral and has since been seen over 10,000 times.

“I never expected this to get as large as it did,” said Sexton. “We’re just a group trying to give back but the outpouring of support has been amazing.”

Sexton said she and Ferguson have since been approached by dozens of people wanting to know how they can help.

“We’re holding our first meeting at the Hampton Library in Easley for anyone who wants to be involved,” she said. “If you want to learn to crochet, we’ll teach you.”

The meeting is scheduled for Feb. 9 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

But the group isn’t finished: With the extra support, comes bigger ambitions.

“This year we only did Easley but for next year, we’re going to add Pickens and Anderson,” she said. “And hopefully next year New Year’s won’t be so wet so we can just hang them without the bags.”

An online fundraiser has already raised $235 for the group in just 6 days.

“For me, this is just the right thing to do,” said Sexton, who learned the craft as a little girl from her grandmother. “My grandmother used to always say: Learn to crochet and you’ll never be cold. It’s something I’ve taken to heart.”

By Kasie Strickland kstrickland@cmpapers.com