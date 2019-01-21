Pickens Rec. lauded

Pickens Mayor David Owens, left, Pickens Recreation Dept. Coach John Belt, center, and City of Pickens Recreation Dept. Director Cheri Anthony, right. Pickens Mayor David Owens, left, Pickens Recreation Dept. Coach John Belt, center, and City of Pickens Recreation Dept. Director Cheri Anthony, right. The City of Pickens Recreation Dept. was awarded the 2018 SC Athletic Programs Branch Athletic Dept. of the Year Class I. Pictured from left is Mayor David Owens, Pickens Recreation Dept. Director Cheri Anthony and Office Manager Heidi Covey. The City of Pickens Recreation Dept. was awarded the 2018 SC Athletic Programs Branch Athletic Dept. of the Year Class I. Pictured from left is Mayor David Owens, Pickens Recreation Dept. Director Cheri Anthony and Office Manager Heidi Covey.

PICKENS — The City of Pickens Recreation Dept. was recently recognized twice at the 2018 S.C. Recreation and Parks Association (SCRPA) Sports Management Insitute’s luncheon on Dec. 7 in Myrtle Beach.

The South Carolina Athletic Program (SCAP) is a branch of SCRPA. Seven awards are given annually.

This year, a Pickens Recreation Department coach, John Tollison Belt, was awarded the SCAP Youth Coach of the Year Award for volunteer services and dedication to athletic programs in the state of South Carolina.

The City of Pickens Recreation Dept. was also awarded the 2018 SC Athletic Programs Branch Athletic Department of the Year Class I.

