Saluda Dam shooting update

EASLEY — The Pickens County Sheriff’s Office has taken an 18-year-old Greenville resident into custody following the investigation into the circumstances surrounding the shooting death of a teen found on Saluda Dam Road.

The victim, identified as 16-year-old Robert Tyler Butler, was found to have died from injuries he sustained after having been shot with a small caliber weapon.

“A team of detectives have worked around the clock since the deceased was first discovered mid-day on Saturday, Jan. 19, 2019,” said Pickens County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Creed Hashe.

Jalen G’Vonte Hines turned himself in at the Pickens County Law Enforcement Center on Thursday evening and was booked into the Detention Center on charges of Murder and Possession of a Weapon during a Violent Crime.

According to Hashe, the suspect was identified during the investigation which “has shown that the incident occurred during a transaction of money for drugs within the City of Easley.”

PCSO officials say the shooting occurred approximately 11 hours prior to the discovery of the victim’s body which detectives have confirmed was transported and deposited on the shoulder of Saluda Dam Road not long after the shooting.

This investigation is still on-going as Sheriff’s detectives are investigating additional leads and information regarding other potential co-defendant(s) that may have played a role before and after Butler’s death, officials said.

