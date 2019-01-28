Legislation to close primaries

Rice Rice

PICKENS COUNTY — Senator Rex Rice (R-Pickens), announced on Wednesday the introduction of new legislation to change S.C.’s primary elections from open to closed.

Rice states the change would ensure primary preference elections are protected and limited to the party affiliation of which is conducting the election.

Senate Bill 389, S.389, will provide that only an elector registered as a member of a certified political party may vote in a partisan primary election or partisan advisory referendum. Qualified electors may vote in a political primary of their choice if registered with that political party and may be allowed to change their party identification if submitted in writing within 60 days of a partisan election.

The provision will not apply to nonpartisan elections, nor will it limit parties to continue conducting elections as is current law if they so choose.

Currently, S.C. has “open” presidential primaries. In other words, if you’re a registered Democrat but you’re less invested in the outcome of your own party’s primary than the GOP’s, you can vote in theirs instead — and vice versa. Similarly, if you’re a legitimately independent voter, you have the flexibility to make your own choice.

The main concerns behind an open primary is the so-called “crossover” voting and “party crashing.”

Crossover voting most often involves voters affiliated with one political party voting in the primary of another political party to influence that party’s nomination. For example, if a district routinely elects the Democratic nominee, Republican voters may attempt to swing the Democratic primary election toward a more conservative nominee.

Occasionally, there also are concerns about sabotage, or “party crashing,” which involves partisans strategically voting for a weaker candidate in another party’s primary in the hope that the opposition party will nominate a candidate who is easier to defeat in the general election.

Along with S.C., 14 other states have open primaries: Ala., Ark., Ga., Hawaii., Mich., Minn., Mo., Miss., Mon., N.D., Texas, Vt., Va., and Wis.

On the other side of the coin, in a closed primary, only voters registered with a given party can vote in that party’s primary. States with closed primaries typically include party affiliation in voter registration so the state has an official record of what party each voter is registered as.

Closed primaries preserve a party’s freedom of association by better ensuring that only bona fide members of the party influence who that party nominates, but critics claim that closed primaries can exacerbate the radicalization that often occurs at the primary stage, when candidates must cater to their party’s “base” rather than the political center.

It also prevents independent voters from casting their ballots in a primary although, in a few states, independent voters may register with a party on Election Day.

The nine states with closed primaries include Del., Fla., Ky., Md., Nev., N.M., N.Y., Ore., and Penn.

The other options utilized by states are “semi-closed” or “semi-open” primaries, with laws varying from state to state.

Typically, in these “middle of the road” primary states, unaffiliated voters may choose which party primary to vote in, while voters registered with a party may only vote in that party’s primary.

This system represents a middle ground between the exclusion of independent voters in a closed primary and the free-for-all of open primaries. The semi-closed primary eliminates concerns about voters registered in other parties from “raiding” another party’s nominating contest.

“Providing fair, free and uniform elections is essential to our democratic electoral process. Voters ought to have confidence in our political process,” Rice said. “If preference primaries are not intended to be specific to one party, then why have ‘partisan’ elections at all? I have heard, and continue to hear, about this important issue from constituents. This new legislation, if passed, will move our state forward in providing a confident, secure voting process for partisan elections.”

The bill is now assigned to the Senate Judiciary Committee for further consideration.

