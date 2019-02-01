EASLEY — Following the abrupt resignation of Easley High School’s Head Football Coach John Windham in November of last year, the Greenwave Athletic Department has been hard at work securing his replacement. Now, with the hire of Caleb King, it appears the search is over.

King comes to Easley from Havelock High School in North Carolina, where according to the school he built the highest scoring offense in the state and finished the 2018 season with a 13-1 record.

“Coach King has a record of success at each stop in his coaching career, and a very bright future,” said EHS Athletic Director Gill Payne. Now I’m thrilled that his future includes Easley High School.”

The 35-year-old coach has already earned a record of 50-8 during head coaching stints at Havelock High School and East Carteret High School. His other accomplishments as head coach include coaching in five state championships and 10 Eastern Finals, winning 13 Conference Championships.

Additionally, officials said as a head coach, has never lost a conference game and as a head coach, offenses have averaged 49 points per game.

In 2017 King was named Coastal 3A Coach of the Year and in 2018, he had the number one offence in N.C., averaging 59 points per game.

“His success on the sidelines has earned him multiple opportunities for leadership in the coaching community,” read a release from EHS’ Athletic Dept. “His articles have been published in American Football Monthly and Nike Coach of the Year Clinic Manual and he has been invited as a Clinic speaker at NCFCA, Nike COY Clinic Charlotte, Nike COY Clinic Atlanta, UNC Football Clinic, Auburn University Football Clinic, Glazier Mega Clinic in Charlotte and Virginia Coaches SW Clinic.”

Before beginning his head coaching career, King was defensive coordinator at Havelock High School and an assistant coach at West Craven High School. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in History and a Masters in School Administration, both from East Carolina University.

King, his wife Jenna, and his children Caden and Scarlett will be relocating to the Upstate this summer.

New EHS FB Coach Caleb King with his wife Jenna and his children, Caden and Scarlett. https://www.sentinelprogress.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/01/web1_king2.jpg New EHS FB Coach Caleb King with his wife Jenna and his children, Caden and Scarlett. Courtesy photo

By Kasie Strickland kstrickland@cmpapers.com