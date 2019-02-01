“COPE”ing with the crisis

Courtesy photo Local efforts, in combination with Federal funds and the backing of State legislation, hope to make a difference a bit closer to home. - Courtesy photo The Community Outreach Paramedic Education (COPE) Program was unveiled on Monday. -

PICKENS COUNTY — Less than a week after S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster said the “silent hurricane of opioid addiction continues to pummel the Palmetto State,” Pickens County is taking steps to alleviate the crisis and bring help to those caught up in the wave of addiction.

The Community Outreach Paramedic Education (COPE) Program was unveiled on Monday during a special called County Council meeting.

The program, funded by a 25,000 federal grant, calls for a specially-trained “community” paramedics and para-support specialists to visit addicts within three days of an overdose.

The idea behind COPE, according to officials, is to offer support and services to help the addicted person get on the road to recovery.

Randy Bowers, director of the private EMS company Bowers Emergency Services, originally applied for the grant. He said on Monday a community paramedic was classed as having at least five years experience and more than 400 hours of non-critical training to assist in long-term care.

Officials said the para-support specialist would be from Behavioral Health Services of Pickens County.

“Their job is to be a mentor, guide, liaison between addiction and recovery,” said Angela Farmer, executive director of Behavioral Health Services of Pickens County who added their specialists are all long-time recovering addicts who can “relate and provide an understanding.”

McMaster said during the annual State of the State Address the death toll from opioid-related overdose continued to rise in 2017, with 748 opioid-related fatalities across the state.

There were just 57 in 2014, he said.

“Last year, I declared a statewide public health emergency, mobilizing the full power of the state’s emergency infrastructure in response to the growth of opioid addiction and abuse,” said McMaster. “And I signed what must be the most comprehensive set of laws in the country addressing this crisis across the spectrum of law enforcement, education and healthcare.”

The new laws include provisions such as doctors are now required to educate minors and their families on the dangers of opioids before prescribing them; DHEC is issuing tamper-proof prescription pads; the anti-overdose drug Narcan is more readily available; and initial prescriptions are now limited to seven days.

Also established was the Opioid Emergency Response Team, which in June released a plan consisting of recommendations on physical and public education, prevention and response, treatment and recovery as well as law enforcement approaches.

Now local efforts, in combination with federal funds and the backing of state legislation, hope to make a difference a bit closer to home.

“In 2018 we gave Narcan 390 times, so you’re looking at more than an average amount, more than once a day,” said Michael Marling, Pickens County Emergency Medical Services director. “So it is a big problem.”

The COPE program will take effect on Feb. 1.

Local efforts, in combination with Federal funds and the backing of State legislation, hope to make a difference a bit closer to home. https://www.sentinelprogress.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/01/web1_cope1.jpg Local efforts, in combination with Federal funds and the backing of State legislation, hope to make a difference a bit closer to home. Courtesy photo The Community Outreach Paramedic Education (COPE) Program was unveiled on Monday. https://www.sentinelprogress.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/01/web1_cope2.jpg The Community Outreach Paramedic Education (COPE) Program was unveiled on Monday. Courtesy photo

Program takes a new approach to helping addicts

By Kasie Strickland kstrickland@cmpapers.com

Reach Kasie Strickland at 864-855-0355.

Reach Kasie Strickland at 864-855-0355.