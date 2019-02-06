PICKENS COUNTY — Grab your calculators, W-2s, box of receipts and No. 2 pencils: It is officially tax time.

Although tax time can be a source of stress for individuals uncomfortable with the filing process, don’t panic. Several local organizations are offering free tax consultation and assistance services for residents in Pickens County.

The IRS’s Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) through United Way and AmeriCorps is currently providing free income tax assistance at various locations throughout the county.

Anyone who lives in Pickens County and has a household income of less than $60,000 a year is eligible to participate in the program. Appointments are encouraged and may be made by calling 2-1-1.

But if you’re feeling froggy, you should take the time to check out myfreetaxes.com as well.

If your household earned less than $66,000 in 2018, you can file both your federal and state returns for free using the website. The program the only free, national, online tax filing product offered by a nonprofit. United Way has made it available to over 100 million U.S. taxpayers as part of our fight for the financial stability of every person in every community.

Even if you don’t qualify for the “under 66K club,” a professional tax service isn’t necessarily a “must-have.” Online forms provide taxpayers access to electronic versions of IRS paper forms — regardless of income — that can be prepared and filed by people who are comfortable with completing their own returns.

The IRS does assert that choosing e-file and direct deposit for refunds remains the fastest and safest way to file an accurate income tax return and receive a refund. This year, the agency anticipates issuing more than eight out of 10 refunds in less than 21 days.

For more information, to download tax forms or to find tax help, visit www.irs.gov.

The IRS said choosing e-file and direct deposit for refunds remains the fastest and safest way to file an accurate income tax return and receive a refund. https://www.sentinelprogress.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/02/web1_tax.jpg The IRS said choosing e-file and direct deposit for refunds remains the fastest and safest way to file an accurate income tax return and receive a refund. Courtesy photo

By Kasie Strickland kstrickland@cmpapers.com