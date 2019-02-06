CLEMSON — A “subterranean plumbing issue” is being blamed for the sinking of an off-campus apartment complex in Clemson which prompted the evacuation of some students this week.

The 2-year-old luxury apartment building at 114 Earle Street began spouting repair foam from their toilets, officials said.

Officials from the Planning and Codes Department with the city of Clemson said the apartment complex is sinking and has cracks in the foundation.

City officials said engineers had injected repair foam into the foundation to level the building, but the foam instead went into the sewer line — causing gobs of the repair foam to overflow from the student’s toilets.

Powdersville resident Brad Johnson — whose daughter lives in the building — said he had met her for dinner on Friday when she mentioned there was no water and a large crack in the floor.

“The more I thought about it, the more I became concerned,” he said. “So I went back and told her to pack up whatever she thought she was going to need for classes because all I could think of was if they declare this building unsafe, no one’s going to be allowed back in to get their stuff.”

Johnson said most of the damage he saw was on the third floor, which sits at ground level.

“114 Earle is working with the City of Clemson to address a subterranean plumbing issue that occurred during the repair of a settlement crack in a single corridor in the rear of the building,” read a statement from management with 114 Earle. “We made a decision to provide alternate housing in nearby hotels for select residents to ensure their comfort and safety during these repairs.”

The complex management states they are working closely with the city of Clemson to “swiftly address the repairs in the building so our residents can return to their apartments as quickly as possible.”

“Our team is focused on the well-being of our residents and we greatly appreciate their patience,” they said. “We anticipate that the issue will be resolved in the near future and we will continue to provide updates as warranted.”

In a letter to residents of the building, regional manager Jennifer Conley wrote:

“We wanted to take a moment to update you on the current status of 114 Earle as well as provide a brief recap of the events of the last few days. Since Thursday of last week, we have been working with a team of experts to correct a subterranean plumbing issue that occurred while addressing a settlement issue that developed in a corridor in the rear of the building. As a result, and in consultation with the City of Clemson, we made the decision to move certain affected residents to nearby hotels.

In working with our structural engineers, contractors and the City of Clemson, we have successfully mitigated any immediate concerns related to the settlement in the corridor, and we continued to repair all of the corresponding plumbing issues. At this juncture, most of the affected plumbing has been repaired and we have been able to allow the majority of the displaced residents to return to their units. We still have a few plumbing stacks that are not operational at this time but we are working to bring those units back on line in the next few days.

The safety of our residents is our number one concern and priority. Neither our team nor the City of Clemson would allow residents to remain in the building if there were any structural issues that would compromise their safety.

We will continue to provide updates as these repairs progress, and we encourage you to reach out to us directly with any questions or concerns to ensure that the information you receive is accurate.”

Cracks on the floor of the apartment building at 114 Earle Street. https://www.sentinelprogress.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/02/web1_sinking1.jpg Cracks on the floor of the apartment building at 114 Earle Street. Courtesy photo

Officials say off campus apartment building is sinking.

By Kasie Strickland kstrickland@cmpapers.com