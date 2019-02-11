Arrests made in B Pam shooting

Greenville residents Quenton Collins, left, and Ty Ladson, right, have been charged with the murder of Stacy Childress. Greenville residents Quenton Collins, left, and Ty Ladson, right, have been charged with the murder of Stacy Childress. Stacy Childress was gunned down during an attempted robbery on Dec. 14, 2018. Stacy Childress was gunned down during an attempted robbery on Dec. 14, 2018.

EASLEY — Nearly two months after the shooting death of 49-year-old Stacy Childress at a convience store in downtown Easley, the Easley Police Department announced on Tuesday they have two suspects in custody.

Childress was working at B Pam’s Food Mart at 201 NE Main Street in Easley on Dec. 14, 2018 when two armed suspects entered the convenience store wearing masks.

Childress died from a single gunshot wound, according to Pickens County Coroner Kandy Kelley.

On Feb. 6, the police announced the suspects as Greenville County residents Ty Christian Ladson and Quinton Maurice Collins.

Both men have been charged with Murder and Attempted Robbery with a Deadly Weapon.

According to officials, Collins had previously tried to take a cash register from the same store a few years ago and was charged. Police also stated he has a long criminal history, including involvment in a previous kidnapping case.

A silver Subaru that acted as their getaway car was found three days after the shooting, abandoned in Greer. Officials said forensic and video evidence linked Collins to the vehicle.

Officials also confirmed that Childress, the victim, had a personal handgun and that she had fired it during the robbery in an attempt to protect herself.

Ladson and Collins were denied bond on Wednesday.

By Kasie Strickland

