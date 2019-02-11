Detention Center guard arrested, fired

Blanton Blanton

PICKENS COUNTY — A Pickens County detention center officer has been arrested following a South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) investigation of furnishing contraband to inmates.

According to officials, on Feb. 6, 2019, Pickens County Sheriff Rick Clark requested assistance from SLED in the investigation of information that various types of illegal contraband had been smuggled into the Detention Center by a Sheriff’s Office Detention Officer for personal gain.

“Late last night, Detention Officer Zachary K. Blanton was terminated from the Sheriff’s Office pursuant to the criminal investigation into these allegations,” said PCSO Chief Deputy Creed Hashe. “He was subsequently arrested and taken into custody by SLED Agents.”

Zachary Keith Blanton, 23, of Central, was hired on June 18, 2017, and was assigned to the Detention Center where he has since served as a Detention Officer. His termination is for violation of Sheriff’s Office policies corroborated during the criminal investigation, Hashe said.

Blanton is currently detained within the Oconee County Detention Center pending his appearance before a Pickens County Magistrate so that he can be arraigned on the SLED charges.

