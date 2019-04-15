Veterans helping veterans

Bones Wilson, left, and Paul Smith, right. Bones Wilson, left, and Paul Smith, right. The EFD helps the Legion turn 100. The EFD helps the Legion turn 100. Wilson at the Centennial celebration held at Freddy’s on U.S. 123. Wilson at the Centennial celebration held at Freddy’s on U.S. 123. Balloon animals to keep the kiddos occupied. Balloon animals to keep the kiddos occupied.

EASLEY — The American Legion is the largest wartime veterans service organization with nearly 2 million members and more than 12,000 posts in communities throughout America.

The Legion, established by an act of Congress in 1919, was instrumental in getting the original GI Bill through Congress and the creation of the Department of Veterans Affairs.

Today, the organization is active throughout the United States, supporting current military personnel and veterans, sponsoring American Legion Baseball, Boys State, Oratorical Contests and other activities for youth and pushing for the adoption of a constitutional amendment to prohibit desecration of the U.S. flag.

And they just celebrated a major milestone — they turned 100.

“We wanted to do something fun that involved the community,” said Post 52 Commander Jimmy “Bones” Wilson. “After all, 100 years is a big deal. Also, it’s a ‘thank you’ for the community’s support over the years.”

Post 52 “commandeered” Freddy’s Frozen Custard and Steakburgers restaurant on U.S. 123 and threw a party. There was face-painting, balloons and bouncy-houses for kids with plenty of food and fellowship for the adults. The Easley Fire Department even made a celebrity guest appearence, giving tours of the fire engine.

Bottom line? Here in Easley, American Legion Post 52 is going strong.

Under Wilson’s leadership, the Post has raised thousands for local charities, honored vets’ graves by partaking in Wreaths across America and sponsored countless kids to attend Boys State and Girls State.

They also host the annual Veterans’ Day Ceremony at Robinson Memorial Gardens.

Post 52 revamped the once-faltering Legion baseball league and innovated new ways of fundraising to help support worthy causes such as The Salvation Army of Pickens County, Pickens County Meals on Wheels, Santa’s Helper, Pickens County Humane Society and United Christian Ministries.

Nationally in 2018, Post 52 supported the The National Emergency Fund which aids Veterans affected by natural causes; Operation Comfort Warriors that supplies wounded soldiers with electronics while recovering; Children and Youth which offers family support when loved ones are called to active duty and the Child Welfare Foundation which reaches out to young people in need.

Good times as The American Legion turns 100.

Sam Gillespie of Post 52.

American Legion turns 100

