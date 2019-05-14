SIX MILE — Two juvenile suspects have been arrested after allegedly shooting at the windows of a passing school bus with an air rifle or BB gun, causing the glass to break.

On Thursday, detectives with the Sheriff’s Office arrested a 15-year-old and an 11-year-old following an investigation into the school bus incident on Bridwell Road in Six Mile.

Detectives identified the two juveniles involved in the incident after interviewing area neighbors close to the location where the damage occurred, said PCSO Chief Deputy Creed Hashe.

Reports state there were 21 students on board the bus on Wednesday when the kids heard the window being struck by unknown objects causing the glass to break.

The driver of the bus traveled a short distance in order to leave the immediate area at which time notification was made to the Sheriff’s Office.

No injuries were sustained to any party on the bus.

Sheriff’s detectives arrived on the scene and observed the cracked glass to still be in the window frame but two small holes could be detected that are characteristic of damage created by a low velocity weapon such as a BB or Pellet gun.

“Information collected during the investigation has corroborated initial thoughts that the window was damaged after being shot by an air gun that uses compressed air cartridges as the propellant for shooting small pellets or BB’s,” said Hashe. “The shots were fired at close range from a wooded area just off the roadway as the bus passed by. No injuries were sustained to the passengers; however, a student was seated next to the window that was struck by the projectiles.”

No information has been discovered that would indicate that the incident was directed at any particular student but rather a spontaneous decision to shoot at the bus as it traveled down the road, he said.

Both juveniles have been released to their parents and are each facing Assault & Battery second Degree, Malicious Damage to Property < $2,000 and Interfering with the Operation of a School Bus charges to be heard in Family Court.

Hashe said the investigation is still on-going and detectives have not ruled out additional charges that may be forthcoming on other parties.

“Our community is extremely fortunate in that this momentary lack of judgment did not result in someone being seriously injured. By law, air guns are not considered firearms in the traditional sense but through the years we have occasionally seen serious injuries from pellets and BB’s particularly when someone is struck in the face or head,” said Sheriff Rick Clark. “I encourage parents to have serious discussions with their children regarding the safe use of air guns and the potential threat of serious injury if they are used to shoot an animal or a person.”

All passengers were transferred to another bus in order to allow the Sheriff’s Office to investigate.

There have not been any other previously reported incidents of this nature to the Sheriff’s Office and there are no suspect(s) at this stage of the investigation.

Two suspects were arrested for shooting at the windows of a passing school bus. https://www.sentinelprogress.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/05/web1_bus.jpg Two suspects were arrested for shooting at the windows of a passing school bus. Courtesy photo

21 students were on board

By Kasie Strickland kstrickland@cmpapers.com