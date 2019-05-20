Blue Ridge Fest. raises 235K

The 22nd annual Blue Ridge Fest, held on May 3, 2019, raised a record-breaking amount of $235,000. The 22nd annual Blue Ridge Fest, held on May 3, 2019, raised a record-breaking amount of $235,000. Since starting 22 years ago, Blue Ridge Fest has raised nearly $3 million for local human help organizations. Since starting 22 years ago, Blue Ridge Fest has raised nearly $3 million for local human help organizations. Blue Ridge Fest is organized and executed by 160 Blue Ridge Electric employee volunteers. Blue Ridge Fest is organized and executed by 160 Blue Ridge Electric employee volunteers.

PICKENS — Blue Ridge Electric Cooperative is pleased to announce that the 22nd annual Blue Ridge Fest, held on May 3, 2019, raised a record-breaking amount of $235,000 to benefit local non-profit organizations in Greenville, Anderson, Oconee and Pickens counties.

Since the event’s inception, Blue Ridge Fest has raised nearly $3 million for local human help organizations that provide individuals with basic necessities such as food, shelter, clothing and health care.

The charities receiving funds in 2019 include: A Child’s Haven, Anderson Free Clinic, Anderson Interfaith Ministries, Cancer Association of Pickens County, The Dream Center of Pickens County, Feed a Hungry Child, Fostering Faithfully, Golden Corner Food Pantry, Grace’s Closet, The Lachlan McIntosh Tannery Foundation, North Greenville Crisis Ministry and Pickens Meals on Wheels.

Representatives from Blue Ridge Electric Cooperative will host check presentations in June for each non-profit organization receiving funds.

“On behalf of Blue Ridge Electric, we could not be more excited to have raised an unprecedented amount from this year’s fest,” said Jim Lovinggood, president and CEO. “We are extremely thankful for the support of local businesses and individuals and very proud of our employees for uniting in the spirit of charitable giving to help provide financial support to these deserving organizations.”

The annual festival, which boasts the Upstate’s largest classic-car cruise-in along with a beach night show and dance, attracted more than 8,000 attendees in 2019. Featured entertainment for the 2019 festival included The Oak Ridge Boys, The Tams, Jim Quick and Coastline and Magic.

Blue Ridge Fest is organized and executed by 160 Blue Ridge Electric employee volunteers, enabling the festival to maximize its proceeds to benefit local charities.

By Kasie Strickland kstrickland@cmpapers.com

