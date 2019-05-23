Play ball!

Going into the Series, the top rated team is Southwestern Christian. Going into the Series, the top rated team is Southwestern Christian.

EASLEY — The 2019 National Christian College Athletic Association (NCCAA) Baseball World Series kicks off today at the J.B. “Red” Owens Sports Complex in Easley featuring teams and players from Christian colleges across the country.

At 10 a.m. Wednesday, the tourney begins with #3 Warner University vs. #6 Trinity Christian College. At the same time, #4 Hiwassee College takes on #5 Concordia University Ann Arbor over at Alice Park.

Games continue throughout the day at 1 p.m., 4 p.m., and 7 p.m. and run through Friday with the Championship Game taking place on Saturday, May 25, at 1 p.m. at the Sports Complex.

Teams competing for top honors this year include Bluefield College, College of the Ozarks, Concordia University Ann Arbor, Ecclesia College, Hiwassee College, Randall University, Southwestern Christian University, Toccoa Falls College, Trinity Christian College and Warner University.

Going into the Series, the top rated team is Southwestern Christian who earned the spot after they took down College of the Ozarks (Mo.) 17-7 and captured the NCCAA Central Region Baseball Tournament crown.

The regional title was the first in the school’s program history and secured the Eagles’ spot in the NCCAA World Series for a fourth consecutive season.

The Eagles (43-16) have appeared in the semifinals of the NCCAA World Series in each of the past two seasons.

Last year, Campbellsville University defeated Warner University 7-6 to claim the title.

The NCCAA was founded in 1968 and now boasts an ever-growing list of schools under their banner including from the Upstate, Bob Jones University, North Greenville University, and Southern Wesleyan University.



NCCAA World Series starts Wednesday

