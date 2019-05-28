CENTRAL — Mid-Carolina High School senior Sydney Owens recently signed a letter of intent to play soccer at Southern Wesleyan University.

Owens has played soccer for four years and serves as goalkeeper for the Rebels.

“My friends convinced me to play and I love the sport and position because it’s really competitive and aggressive,” Owens said.

Owens also played volleyball, but said soccer was what always stuck with her.

“I was set on going to College of Charleston and then I decided I wanted to keep playing soccer and that’s when Southern Wesleyan University came up,” she said. “I really liked the campus, the dorms and the coach. They also had a really good coffee shop and that’s what I really looked forward to.”

As she gets ready to embark on her college career, Owens knows that she will need to put in the work to be the best she can be.

“It definitely takes a lot of Cardio and I’ll have to work on it throughout the summer to improve. I’m going to take a lot of the things that I was taught from my past coaches into college,” she said.

While at Southern Wesleyan University, Owens said she would like to major in either Psychology or political science to pursue a career in law.

Owens’ parents, Jack and Teresa Owens, expressed their excitement seeing their daughter continue to play the game she loves.

“When we watched what we thought was her last game it was very emotional because we know how much drive and commitment she has. When she had this opportunity we just felt truly blessed that we could see her continue to do something she loves,” said Jack Owens. “Southern Wesleyan is also a Christ-centered university, we feel like would be great for Sydney to have a college community like that and have the opportunity to play soccer at the same time.”

Owens’ soccer coach Mike Mauldin said Owens has put in the work all year long to get to this level.

“She’s very athletic, very good on the ground, she will offer them (Southern Wesleyan University) everything they need as a goalkeeper at the next level,” he said.

Mauldin added that with a new chapter about to start, Owens must never quit working hard.

“The most important thing is that you’ve got to keep working hard, you cannot rest on what happened in high school because you’re not competing against those high school athletes, you’re competing against athletes all over, she’s gotta continue to work off-season and during the season,” he said.

Kelly Duncan | Champion Media

By Kelly Duncan kduncan@championcarolinas.com