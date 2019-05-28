Six-year-old brothers die in crash

Dylan Clark and Camryn Clark. Dylan Clark and Camryn Clark.

PICKENS COUNTY — A mother has been charged with felony DUI after her six-year-old twin boys were ejected from the vehicle following a head-on collision on Walhalla Highway Sunday night.

According to highway patrol, the crash happened just after 10 p.m. along SC 183 near Concord Church Road.

Incident reports state a 2005 BMW traveling north on Walhalla Highway was attempting to pass another vehicle that was towing a boat when it struck a 2014 Kia driving south.

SCHP troopers said the BMW overturned and slid down the highway, ejecting the children and their mother, none of whom were wearing seatbelts.

The boys died, who at the scene, were later identified by the Pickens County Coroner’s Office as Dylan Clark and Camryn Clark.

Their mother, 38-year-old Jennifer Lyn Knox, was airlifted to Greenville Memorial Hospital.

Troopers say the driver of the Kia was wearing his seatbelt and was not injured in the crash.

Knox, who is still hospitalized due to her injuries, has been charged with two counts felony DUI resulting in death, child endangerment, two counts of child restraint violation, and seatbelt violation.

Her condition has not been released due to privacy laws but troopers said she will be transported to the Pickens County Detention Center once released.

Billy Clark, the father of the two boys, is having his sons sent back to Florida for funeral arrangements.

According to the family’s GoFund Me page, the boys had been living in S.C. for about a year with their mother and were set to return to their father later this week.

As of Tuesday morning, the page had raised $1,365 of an $8,000 goal.

“They had big hearts and eyes that sparkled and were just so lovable their smiles could melt any heart,” a family member wrote. “So young and innocent. Words just can’t even begin to describe …”

