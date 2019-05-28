Body found in the Saluda River

PICKENS COUNTY — The Pickens County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a Piedmont man found floating in the Saluda River on Sunday.

The Sheriff’s Office, along with personnel from local fire service and emergency medical services, responded to the 4700 block of Farrs Bridge Road in Easley after an area resident notified authorities they had observed a body floating near the bank of the river.

The victim was recovered from the water and was determined to be deceased at the scene, said PCSO Chief Deputy Creed Hashe.

“Initial observations revealed no obvious signs of trauma to the body which appeared to have been in the water for several hours or perhaps longer,” Hashe said.

The man was found fully clothed in blue jeans, a green camouflage sleeveless shirt and brown boots.

On Monday morning, the Pickens County Coroner identified the man as 38-year-old Steven Carroll Fletcher but has yet to release a cause of death. An autopsy was scheduled Monday.

The PCSO stated Steven’s vehicle was found a couple hundred yards further on the river’s bank.

