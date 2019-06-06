UPSTATE — St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Pendleton will celebrate the 200th anniversary of its founding Saturday, June 8, 2019, from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. The event features guided tours of the church and churchyard, live music, ice cream, cookies and lemonade.

The public is invited to attend this free event.

Featured musicians are local artists Tony Tidwell and Jennifer Goree. The duo is well known in the region for their unique blend of folk, blues, and jazz music.

“St. Paul’s is a treasure in the Pendleton Community,” said Rev. Suz Cate, rector of Holy Trinity Episcopal Church in Clemson, which started as a mission of St. Paul’s in 1901. “Its rich history, beauty and sacred space are truly unique. This historic anniversary gives us an opportunity to reflect on and celebrate this special place.”

Established June 17, 1819, St. Paul’s Episcopal Church of Pendleton remains an active house of worship. Currently, Holy Trinity Clemson holds twice-monthly services, as well as other special events throughout the year.

“St. Paul’s is our ‘mother church,’ and it is our privilege and duty to preserve it for generations to come,” said Cate. “It’s awe-inspiring to know that we still are able to love, cherish, and worship in the same building as our forefathers two centuries ago.”

The anniversary celebration is being planned and hosted by a committee of Holy Trinity parishioners who have a great fondness for the small historic church. “We are fortunate to have a dedicated group of volunteers who give their time to maintaining the structure and property,

including the churchyard and historic cemetery,” said Cate. “Without their efforts, the building would have long ago fallen into disrepair. It’s a true labor of love.”

“We hope the entire community will come out and celebrate with us on June 8. St. Paul’s a house of worship and landmark for all to cherish,” added Cate.

Historic St. Paul’s is located at 328 E. Queen Street in Pendleton.

A history of St. Paul’s Episcopal Church

Established on June 17, 1819, St. Paul’s Episcopal Church of Pendleton is the “mother church” of Holy Trinity Episcopal Church in Clemson, having long been a part of the local ministry of the Episcopal Church in the upper region of South Carolina.

During the early 1800s, Charleston residents seeking a more healthful climate built plantation homes in the countryside around Pendleton. Many were Episcopalians. In 1820, a committee comprised of Mr. Benjamin Dupre, Col. John E. Calhoun, and Col. James Grishaw formed a committee to build a church and procured a plot of land lot from the Pendleton Circulating Library for $39.00.

Despite abundant supplies of native timber, lumber for the building was hauled in ox carts from Savannah, Georgia. The original structure was completed in the fall of 1822 and consecrated by Bishop Nathaniel Bowen in 1823. The bell tower added later contains a bell from the ship, Seabrook, which sailed many years ago from Charleston to Edisto Island; the original bell was given to the cause of the Confederacy during the war. Notably, the church includes a winding stairway, opening off the vestibule, which leads to the balcony where slaves were allowed to congregate during worship services.

Floride Bonneau Calhoun, wife of John C. Calhoun, was active in raising the funds to purchase the organ in 1848, which is still in use today. In 1854 a rectory was acquired at a cost of $1,100. In 1860, the churchyard was enlarged and fenced in front in 1890.

Many of the State’s most celebrated men and women are buried in the churchyard. Among them are: Thomas G. Clemson and his wife, Anna Maria Calhoun; Mrs. John C. Calhoun, a lifelong member of St. Paul’s (husband John C. Calhoun is buried at St. Philip’s in Charleston); General Barnard E. Bee, who gave the name “Stonewall” to Gen. Thomas Jonathan Jackson; William Henry Trescot, historian and U. S. diplomat; the Rev. Jasper Adams, first president of Hobart College; and the Rev. Paul Earle Sloan, St. Paul’s only postulant for Holy Orders.

In the mid-to-late 20th century, many parishioners began to migrate their church attendance from St. Paul’s to Holy Trinity in Clemson. Eventually Holy Trinity took over custodial care of the St. Paul’s building and grounds. It remains a consecrated space today and worship leaders from Holy Trinity hold two regular services per month at St. Paul’s (on first and third Sundays). St. Paul’s is also used for weddings and other special services.

Established on June 17, 1819, St. Paul’s Episcopal Church of Pendleton is the “mother church” of Holy Trinity Episcopal Church in Clemson. https://www.sentinelprogress.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/06/web1_paul1.jpg Established on June 17, 1819, St. Paul’s Episcopal Church of Pendleton is the “mother church” of Holy Trinity Episcopal Church in Clemson. Courtesy photo Historic St. Paul’s is located at 328 E. Queen Street in Pendleton. https://www.sentinelprogress.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/06/web1_paul2.jpg Historic St. Paul’s is located at 328 E. Queen Street in Pendleton. Courtesy photo

By Kasie Strickland kstrickland@cmpapers.com