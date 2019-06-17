No tax increase for SDPC budget

PICKENS COUNTY — The School District of Pickens County has approved the operating budget for the 2019/2020 fiscal year with no tax increase.

According to the district, the new budget includes an additional $4.9 million in teacher pay and new teaching positions, in keeping with the goal of developing great educators and leaders. The Teacher State Minimum Salary Scale has been increased by at least 4 percent, with SDPC’s minimum teacher pay increasing to $38,513. In addition, teachers who have not reached the top of the salary scale will earn a step increase for years of experience.

The pay scale for classified employees has been increased by 3 percent, and those who have not reached the top of the scale will move up a level on the pay scale. The bus driver pay scale has also been increased by 3 percent, and drivers who have not reached the top of the scale will earn a pay step for years of experience. A new nurse pay scale will be implemented and includes a step for years of experience for those who have not reached the top of the scale.

Also funded is the annual payout of accumulated leave exceeding 135 days for employees. The budget also includes competitive pay initiatives for leadership positions to ensure continuity and stability at our schools.

“The budget expands academic opportunities, beginning in early childhood. It funds an expansion of 3K and 4K programs for the Liberty area, which will be housed at Chastain Road Elementary School,” said Danny Merck, SDPC superintendent. “The Liberty area was selected for extra early childhood support because of the need for preschool opportunities in the area. At the elementary level, four additional teaching positions have been added to reduce class sizes in schools where they are most needed. These teachers will be assigned to schools in the fall. In middle school, we will begin offering Spanish courses at Dacusville Middle, Gettys Middle, and Liberty Middle through Elevate K12, which offers live online instruction.”

The budget also funds three support staff positions to supervise and assist students in these classes, Merck said.

“The investment in Elevate K12 will provide increased learning opportunities, help to reduce the class sizes in some of our existing related arts courses; and will be a pilot to determine if the program can be used to offer a wider array of courses in the future,” he said. “The budget also continues support for several programs that were successfully introduced this year, such as our magnet schools (Central Academy of the Arts and McKissick Academy of Science & Technology), our highly successful Student Work Study program, and our Summer Arts Camp for gifted & talented students.”

In addition, the budget increases support for the Pickens County Career & Technology Center, which has not only reached the highest levels of achievement for a CATE program, but has also been instrumental in attracting industry to Pickens County this year, he said.

“Finally, the budget supports initiatives to strengthen school safety,” stated Merck. “Our School Resource Officer program, which expanded to serve every school with a full-time officer last year, will continue to be funded. An expansion of our partnership with Anderson-Oconee-Pickens Mental Health is funded adding two full-time mental health counselors to support students.”

The FY 2019-2020 General Fund Budget totals $129,219,233, which is an increase of approximately $6.2 million from last year’s budget.

District officials said they were able to fund new initiatives, cover the rising costs of retirement, and balance the budget without raising taxes.

“This accomplishment was enabled by the South Carolina General Assembly’s commitment to education in the state’s budget and by strong growth in local revenues thanks to economic growth in Pickens County,” officials said.

“I am excited to be heading into the coming school year with almost every teaching position filled and almost every member of the District Leadership Team returning,” said Merck. “This level of continuity is unprecedented in SDPC. Our success in recruitment and retention in the midst of a nationwide educator shortage is the direct result of the positive culture set by our school board. The FY 2019-2020 General Fund Budget supports students, supports teachers, and supports a community that values quality education.”

