Learning in Liberty

LIBERTY — On June 7, the Pickens County school board approved a proposal that will unite the Liberty attendance area into a single attendance pattern.

The idea for the changes were first introduced by area residents, according to the district.

Starting Fall 2020, Chastain Road Elementary will serve all Liberty students in Pre-K through second grade, and Liberty Elementary will serve students in third, fourth and fifth grades.

District leaders cited two reasons for making the change: unity and specialization.

“For quite a while, community members have asked me why when Liberty Elementary was split and Chastain Road Elementary was built in 2011 the district didn’t go to a primary-intermediate model, and I never got a good answer,” said Dr. Brian Swords, SDPC Board chair, who represents the Liberty area. “Chastain Road Elementary was originally designed to serve the primary model, and Liberty Elementary was renovated at that time to be an intermediate school,” Swords stated. “Extensive research of performance data from the Liberty area showed us that Liberty could benefit from the primary-intermediate model and should have originally gone with the model at that time,” said Swords.

Danny Merck, SDPC superintendent, pointed to the potential instructional benefits of the change.

“When schools can specialize and focus on particular age groups, I believe students can benefit,” he said. “Not only do schools get more educators in their building with grade-level expertise, they also get the students and staff necessary to support programs that are age-specific.”

According to the district, Chastain Road will expand its offerings for 3K and 4K students in fall 2019, in preparation for its shift to a primary school in 2020. The school already hosts one of the district’s two Montessori programs and will begin housing SDPC’s Parenting and Family Literacy Program in fall 2019.

Liberty Elementary recently received an extension on its 21st Century Community Learning Center grant to support an enhanced after-school program. LES will be exploring community partnerships with the City of Liberty, athletic organizations, artists, the library, and other community organizations to enhance its after-school offerings, officials said.

On May 14 at 6 p.m. at Liberty High School, SDPC hosted a community meeting to allow parents and community members to speak with school board members and administrators. One of the primary concerns voiced by some parents was transportation issues for families that may have children at both schools.

“We’re going looking carefully at how we will arrange the start times and acceptance times for those schools to make the morning commute easier on parents. We’re exploring other transportation options and we still have a year to make sure all of the details are exactly right before the change goes into effect,” Merck said.

Changes approved for Chastain Road, Liberty Elem.

